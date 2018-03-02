Taylor Swift Taps Camila Cabello, Charli XCX as ‘Reputation’ Tour Opening Acts

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” stadium tour will feature Charli XCX and Camila Cabello as openers.

Swift, who has been relatively absent from social media this year, tweeted a video message announcing the line-up.

“Hey guys, this is a ‘Reputation’ stadium tour update,” she said. “And I’ve been wanting to tell you this for a really long time, but the opening acts on the ‘Reputation’ stadium tour will be Charli XCX and Camila Cabello. So I’m really excited. I hope you are, too.”

Some of Swift’s previous opening acts included Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Vance Joy, whose popularity skyrocketed during their stints. Sheeran opened up for the North American leg of Swift’s “Red” tour in 2013. Both Joy and Mendes performed at the 2015 “1989” tour.

The “1989” tour made constant headlines for Swift’s special guests, who included Justin Timberlake, Mick Jagger, Selena Gomez, Mary J. Blige, Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, and Lisa Kudrow (as her “Friends” character Phoebe Buffay). Cabello joined Swift on stage with her former girl group Fifth Harmony at the Santa Clara, Calif., stop, while Charli XCX showed up at her Toronto show.

Charli XCX released her fourth mixtape, “Pop 2,” in 2017. Cabello also came out with new music last year with her debut album “Camila.”

Swift has been teasing behind-the-scenes clips of rehearsals for the “Reputation” tour on her Instagram page. So far, she has only announced dates for North America. The tour kicks off on May 8 in Glendale, Ariz.