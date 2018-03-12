Taylor Swift Premieres ‘Delicate’ Video During iHeartRadio Awards (Watch)

What could be a better lead-in for the premiere of a new video than winning a Best Video award? That was Taylor Swift’s introduction for her new video, “Delicate,” the fourth from her latest album “Reputation.”

While the song is widely believed to be about the beginning stages of a relationship — in this case hers with actor Joe Alwyn — the video seems to be more of a musing on the downside of fame. It opens with her being interviewed on a red carpet while reporters hover — during which a man in a black suit whose face is unseen hands her a note and a fan dressed as a bellman is dragged off by security. Moments later she’s seated in a dressing room while another fan is dragged off. Bored, she opens the note and begins making faces at herself in the mirror — and then we’re in an opulent hotel and apparently the note somehow has made her invisible, yelling and clowning in an unsuccessful effort to get people’s attention. She then takes advantage of her invisibility and begins dancing around the hotel, then does the same in a futuristic subway station, and finally on an empty street in the rain.

Finally, she wanders into the Golden Gopher bar in downtown Los Angeles, where she walks in looking at the note, which dissolves — the patrons turn and look at the waterlogged Taylor, and apparently she’s visible again.

Swift’s longtime director Joseph Kahn spoke with E! about the video last week. “It’s going to be unexpected and it’s going to be grand,” he said. “I can’t get into too much detail. The need is love and the expression of it. And it’s not about flowers. People have been sending me ideas, and generally it’s like flowers, or pink dresses or blue skies. And those are all the things you’d think you’d want in a video, but they wouldn’t fill what you need out of a song like that. So, I think I have a plan here to address that, but it’s completely unexpected.”

Okay then! Swift delivered her thank-you speech for the award from rehearsals for her forthcoming stadium tour, which kicks off May 8 in Arizona. On Thursday, she announced that Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be her opening acts.