Taylor Swift Adds Seven Stadium Dates to ‘Reputation’ Tour

Jem Aswad

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musial Guest Taylor Swift performs "Call It What You Want" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

As if in response to a New York Post article claiming that Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour is “shaping up to be a disaster,” the singer has announced seven new stadium dates to that same tour, adding shows inSanta Clara, Washington DC, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Foxboro, Minneapolis and Dallas. The announcement comes a month after the second round of dates were added.

Tickets for the added shows will go on-sale to the general-public on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale for the added U.S. dates via the Taylor Swift Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan.  Registration opens at 10 a.m. ET on Friday (Jan. 5)  and continues until 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 18. Fans who register and have been previously verified via Taylor Swift Tix will receive priority access ahead of any new registrants. The full dates appear below.

The tour is produced and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG) and AEG Presents in North America, and Live Nation overseas. The tour launches in Arizona on May 8.

The singer had by far the top-selling album of 2017, with “Reputation” — her first album in three years — moving some 1,899,772 copies in pure sales (not including streams) since its Nov. 10 release date, according to BuzzAngle. Her decision to hold back the album from streaming services for three weeks doubtless played a major role in that tally, since more than 1.5 million of those sales occurred in the three weeks after release; Ed Sheeran’s “Divide,” the only other album to sell more than a million copies, was a distant second with 1,042,255.

The singer also spoke out against sexual assault as part of Time Magazine’s “People of the Year” feature on “silence breakers,” focusing on her court battle against  former Denver DJ David Mueller, whom she accused of groping her during a 2013 meet-and-greet. Swift was honored alongside Rose McGowan, Tarana Burke, Ashley Judd, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, Isabel Pascual, Terry Crews and others.

While the round of holiday radio concerts Swift played in the U.S. in December were her first live dates since a one-off show during Super Bowl week earlier this year, they were not full “Reputation” tour dates — instead, they were a handful of new and recent songs performed by Swift and dancers, similar to her “Saturday Night Live” performance of “… Ready for It.”

 

TAYLOR SWIFT’S REPUTATION STADIUM TOUR

(new dates appear in bold)

May 8 Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 11 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium*
May 12 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
May 18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 19 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 22 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
May 25 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 1 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 8 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 9 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 15 Dublin, IE Croke Park
June 16 Dublin, IE Croke Park
June 22 London, UK Wembley Stadium
June 23 London, UK Wembley Stadium
June 30 Louisville, KY Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
July 10 Washington, DC FedExField
July 11 Washington, DC FedExField*
July 13 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field*
July 14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 17 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 22 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*
July 26 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium*
July 27 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
July 28 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
August 3 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
August 4 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
August 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
August 10 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
August 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
August 25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
August 28 Detroit, MI Ford Field
August 31 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium*
September 1 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
September 8 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
September 15 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
September 22 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
October 5 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium*
October 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
October 19 Perth, AU Optus Stadium
October 26 Melbourne, AU Etihad Stadium
November 2 Sydney, AU ANZ Stadium
November 6 Brisbane, AU The Gabba
November 9 Auckland, NZ Mt Smart Stadium
   

 

