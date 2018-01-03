Taylor Swift Adds Seven Stadium Dates to ‘Reputation’ Tour

As if in response to a New York Post article claiming that Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour is “shaping up to be a disaster,” the singer has announced seven new stadium dates to that same tour, adding shows inSanta Clara, Washington DC, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Foxboro, Minneapolis and Dallas. The announcement comes a month after the second round of dates were added.

Tickets for the added shows will go on-sale to the general-public on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale for the added U.S. dates via the Taylor Swift Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens at 10 a.m. ET on Friday (Jan. 5) and continues until 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 18. Fans who register and have been previously verified via Taylor Swift Tix will receive priority access ahead of any new registrants. The full dates appear below.

The tour is produced and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG) and AEG Presents in North America, and Live Nation overseas. The tour launches in Arizona on May 8.

The singer had by far the top-selling album of 2017, with “Reputation” — her first album in three years — moving some 1,899,772 copies in pure sales (not including streams) since its Nov. 10 release date, according to BuzzAngle. Her decision to hold back the album from streaming services for three weeks doubtless played a major role in that tally, since more than 1.5 million of those sales occurred in the three weeks after release; Ed Sheeran’s “Divide,” the only other album to sell more than a million copies, was a distant second with 1,042,255.

The singer also spoke out against sexual assault as part of Time Magazine’s “People of the Year” feature on “silence breakers,” focusing on her court battle against former Denver DJ David Mueller, whom she accused of groping her during a 2013 meet-and-greet. Swift was honored alongside Rose McGowan, Tarana Burke, Ashley Judd, Susan Fowler, Adama Iwu, Isabel Pascual, Terry Crews and others.

While the round of holiday radio concerts Swift played in the U.S. in December were her first live dates since a one-off show during Super Bowl week earlier this year, they were not full “Reputation” tour dates — instead, they were a handful of new and recent songs performed by Swift and dancers, similar to her “Saturday Night Live” performance of “… Ready for It.”

TAYLOR SWIFT’S REPUTATION STADIUM TOUR

(new dates appear in bold)