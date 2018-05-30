SZA Claims Her ‘Voice Is Permanently Injured’

SZA returned to the TDE Championship Tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden Tuesday night after taking several dates off to recover from swollen vocal chords, but apparently the performance made her condition worse. In a series of since-deleted tweets after her set, she claimed that her “voice is permanently injured.”

“Tonight was the test. That settles that,” she wrote in a series of posts archived by Vulture. “I jus wanna be left alone my priorities are f—ed up. They been f—ed up. I need space goodbye.”

“For anyone who hasn’t seen this . I’ve been touring for 11 months. This didn’t happen overnight,” she continued. “I’ve been troubleshooting for a while now and Usually steroids and pushing through help. They don’t this time . I’m not sick my voice just won’t f—ing work. If I don’t pause now I’ll be forced to pause permanently . I’m genuinely sorry for every face, voice ,and energy field I won’t be touching ! I’m literally taking as many steroids as I can to speed this up!! Its a waiting game and super weird to be blamed for stuff outta my control but I get it ! again .. I’m sorry..I’ll be right back . Pray for me or don’t . Preciate u either way.”

The tour, which is headlined by Kendrick Lamar, caps off a solid year-plus of hard work for SZA, whose RCA debut dropped on June 9 of last year and has since seen nearly non-stop touring and promotional work, including performances at the Grammy Awards — where she was nominated for five awards but surprisingly did not win any — and the Coachella festival last month.

A rep for SZA did not immediately reply to Variety’s request for comment.