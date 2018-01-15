‘Hamilton’ Star Leslie Odom., Jr. to Sing ‘America The Beautiful’ at Super Bowl LII

Leslie Odom Jr Leslie Odom Jr. performs during a rehearsal for the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade, in BostonJuly Fourth , Boston, USA - 03 Jul 2017
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for his Tony Award-winning role in the Broadway smash “Hamilton,” will sing “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4.

The performance will be televised live on NBC prior to kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was previously announced by the NFL and NBC that Pink will sing the National Anthem. Justin Timberlake performs the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

The pregame and halftime shows are executive produced by Ricky Kirshner.

Odom was an original cast member of the award-winning musical created by Lin Manuel-Miranda and was named Best Actor in a Musical at the 2016 Tony Awards. As a principal singer on the cast recording of a”Hamilton,” he also won a Grammy.

