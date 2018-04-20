Sugarland Drop ‘Babe,’ New Single Featuring and Co-Written by Taylor Swift

Two-and-a-half weeks out from the launch of Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour, the singer’s newest song comes not directly from her but from Sugarland. “Babe,” the third track from Sugarland’s forthcoming album “Bigger” (out June 8 on Big Machine), features Swift on prominent backing vocals and was co-written by her with Train’s Pat Monahan. While not straight-up country, the song is a return to Swift’s pre-“1989” pop style.

“We’ve never put someone else’s song on a Sugarland record, but we were immediately interested in ‘Babe’ the first time we heard it!” said the group’s Jennifer Nettles. “This one really felt like it belonged so we saved it for the final afternoon of our recording session; a special time for us.”

“Our last hours in the studio have always been good luck,” continued Kristian Bush. “‘All I Want to Do’ was from a final session, so was ‘Stuck Like Glue.’ The biggest compliment was when she heard our take on the track and emailed us to say she wanted to be a part of it!”

“This collaboration is the perfect combination of mutual admiration for each other and mutual admiration for great songs. As artists, we really see the world through a similar lens,” added Nettles.

“Babe” follows previously released tracks “Still the Same” and “Bigger,” which are included on Sugarland’s first project together in nearly six years.