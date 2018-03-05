Spotify’s Daniel Ek and Troy Carter to Receive UJA’s Music Visionary of the Year Award

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and global head of creator services Troy Carter will be presented with the prestigious Music Visionary of the Year award by UJA-Federation of New York. The two executives will be feted at a gala luncheon on June 13 in New York City.

Past recipients of the award include Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer, Universal Music Group executive vp Michele Anthony, and Republic Records founders Monte and Avery Lipman, among others.

The annual event is known to draw top music talent. Previous attendees and performers include Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Stone Gossard, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Adele.

Last week, Spotify filed to go public via an unusual direct listing to the New York Stock Exchange.