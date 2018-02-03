You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Spice Girls Confirm They’re Exploring ‘New Opportunities’ Together

Girl Power is making a comeback as ‘Wannabe’ stars reunite

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

A Spice Girls reunion is in the cards after the Girl Power stars confirmed they are working together once more.

The British band had a string of hits in the mid-1990s and early 2000s. Amid new movements for female equality and empowerment, the band said: “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

In a statement they added: “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Several of the band’s lineup of Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) teased the news they were working together again with pictures and messages on social media.

“Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well,” Horner (nee Halliwell) said. “Love my girls!!!” said Beckham. Brown tweeted: “These amazing women have helped me become who I am.”

The group met at Horner’s house in Hertfordshire, England, alongside former manager and pop impresario Simon Fuller, the BBC reported. They have reunited before, for a greatest hits tour and a performance at the 2012 London Olympics.

Chisholm told BBC radio Saturday that nothing is “set in stone” but that it was great to see the positive reaction to the news the band had gotten together.

