Are Posh, Sporty & Co. Set to Spice Up Royal Wedding?

More fuel has been poured on the flames of a potential Spice Girls reunion after Melanie (Scary Spice) Brown said she and her former band mates have all been invited to the royal wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Megan Markle.

Brown, appearing on U.S. talk show The Real, said each of the five former Spice Girls had received invitations to the May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle. When asked whether the women would regroup and perform at the nuptials, Brown quipped: “I swear, I’m just like…I need to go. I’m gonna be fired.”

Prince Harry was a young fan of the Spice Girls during their heyday. British news sites resurrected a photo from 1997 showing a smiling, gawky 13-year-old Harry – then third in line to the throne but now relegated to fifth – posing with members of the “Girl Power” band.

Rumors of a reunion and even a possible tour have been rife since the beginning of this month, after Brown, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) posted a photo of themselves together and issued a statement saying: “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.” But an insider has told Variety that talk of a reunion and tour was premature and that the five women would not even be in the same city before April to discuss any future plans.

Now it looks as though they’ll all be in the same place in May.