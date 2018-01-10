SoundExchange Re-Ups Chief Executive Michael Huppe Through 2021

SoundExchange, the organization that collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 155,000 recording artists and master rights owners, has announced that president and CEO Michael Huppe will stay on in the chief executive position through 2021. He has held the titles since 2011.

A key player in SoundExchange’s efforts before the Copyright Royalty Board, resulting in higher royalty rates for webcasters and satellite radio, Huppe also led in the development of SoundExchange Direct, the industry’s first publicly accessible International Standard Recording Code (ISRC) database, the database of choice for the global International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

“Mike’s vision and energy have driven SoundExchange through a remarkable period of growth and diversification, resulting in one of the most effective, efficient and transparent organizations in the industry today,” said Cary Sherman, chairman and CEO, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and a member of the SoundExchange Board of Directors. “Mike has identified and executed on opportunities to redefine service and efficiency. … He is a tireless advocate for musicians and the industry, and I’m thrilled he will be at SoundExchange’s helm for another term.”

Added SoundExchange Board member David Byrne: “Mike has the tricky job of navigating the interests of the various SoundExchange board members, myself included – interests which often converge, but often after a process, which Mike skillfully takes us through. The music business is never smooth sailing, to continue the metaphor, but with Mike as our captain we’ll adapt, prosper and grow. Mike is great at seeing the larger picture and has been adept at making SoundExchange a unique and trusted (trust, in the music business!) name in our world. I for one am happy to have him continue… everyone on the board seems to be thrilled to extend his contract and continue to work together.”

SoundExchange has distributed nearly $5 billion in digital performance royalties to artists and rights owners. In May 2017, the organization acquired the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd., which licenses and administers more than 85 percent of mechanical royalties for music publishers in Canada.