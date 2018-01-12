Sony Music Entertainment Appoints Daniel Lieberberg President of Continental Europe, Africa

Daniel Lieberberg, a former long-time executive at Universal Music Germany, has been appointed president of continental Europe and Africa at Sony Music Entertainment, where he will be responsible for breaking artists and driving strategic business initiatives across these regions.

In this role, Lieberberg will be based in Berlin, from where he’ll oversee Sony Music’s operations across continental Europe (expect Spain and Portugal) and Africa. He will report directly to Rob Stringer, Sony Music’s CEO.

“Daniel is one of the most outstanding creative and futuristic executives in Europe, and I am very happy that he will now lead a group of territories that contribute significantly to our global business,” said Stringer, adding: “Not only does revolutionary music technology come from some of these countries, but the adage ‘hits can come from anywhere’ has never been truer, and Daniel is uniquely capable of building on this momentum for our company.”

Lieberberg said he looks forward to “working with the many talented executives across the company to take advantage of the vast creative and technological opportunities in Europe and Africa to aggressively build on Sony Music’s global artist development successes.”

Lieberberg worked for 16 years at Universal Music Germany, and from 2014 oversaw the company’s domestic business in Berlin, including the Vertigo/Capitol & Polydor/Island labels. Under his leadership, Universal Music Germany signed Lana Del Rey, Volbeat, Unheilig, Andreas Bourani, and Felix Jaehn, among other artists.

Lieberberg began his career as a booker and talent buyer for Marek Lieberberg Konzertagentur, Germany’s leading concert promoter, and worked with artists like the Fugees, Weezer, Alanis Morissette, Faithless and Linkin Park.