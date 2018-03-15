Sony/ATV Music Publishing Ups Jacob Fain to Head Research and Analytics

Jacob Fain has been promoted to senior VP of A&R and head of research and analytics at Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The New York-based executive continues to report to Danny Strick, Sony/ATV’s co-president, U.S.

A 10-year veteran of Sony/ATV, Fain is credited with signing hit DJ duo The Chainsmokers, R&B/soul star Leon Bridges, alternative group Of Monsters And Men, Chase Rice, who co-wrote the Florida Georgia Line hit “Cruise,” and hip-hop newcomer Russ.

In developing and running Sony/ATV’s Research & Analytics department, which serves eight offices in territories including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Miami, London, Stockholm and Sydney, “Jake’s ability to recognize artists and songs that we should pursue has grown considerably as a result of both his A&R talent, and the utilization of data and research,” said Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Martin Bandier.

Added Strick: “I have been very pleased to see the tremendous growth that Jake has shown over the years at Sony/ATV. He has developed a potent combination of A&R instinct and a research and data orientation to bring exceptional talent to our company. I am positive that his new role will enable him to grow even more.”