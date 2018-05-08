Songs for Screens: Hear Nina Nesbitt’s New Single, Appearing on CW’s ‘Life Sentence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Songs For Screens is a Variety column sponsored by music experiential agency MAC Presents, based in NYC. It is written by Andrew Hampp, a brand partnership specialist and former correspondent for Billboard. Each week, the column will highlight noteworthy use of music in advertising and marketing campaigns, as well as new and catalog songs that we deem ripe for synch use.

Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt has spent the last two months building the foundation for a fanbase in the United States, touring large clubs and theaters with fellow UK act Jake Bugg and even making Spotify history as one of the three artists featured on the streaming service’s first-ever collaborative single.

For her latest single “The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change” – which Songs for Screens is premiering exclusively – Nesbitt has checked off another U.S. milestone by scoring a synch on a CW prime-time drama. The song will air during a key scene during Friday night’s (May 11) episode of “Life Sentence,” starring Lucy Hale.

The nostalgic, folktronica track was inspired by a specific moment in Nesbitt’s hometown of Edinburgh, but has started to take on new life as it becomes part of her introduction to American audiences. It’s also likely to be the closing track to her upcoming debut album, which she’s in the final phases of putting together after releasing standout pop singles “Somebody Special” and “The Moments I’m Missing” in recent months.

“It’s the kind of song where, no matter what rough patch you’re going through, nothing’s permanent. Everything’s constantly changing,” she says of “The Sun Will Come Up.” “I’m hoping people can listen to it and give them a bit of reassurance. It’s a little bit like a self-help song.”

Though Nesbitt is in the midst of winding down her American tour and discovering unexpected pockets of fans in cities like Indianapolis (“I didn’t know where it was, to be quite honest – like, ‘You guys know my music?’”), she’ll be back home in the UK by the time her song’s episode of “Life Sentence” airs on The CW. “I don’t think it’s out in the UK yet, I hope I don’t have to wait for it to come out on Netflix!” she says.