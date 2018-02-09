Snow Patrol Sign With Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Irish band Snow Patrol has found a new home at Republic Records, Variety has confirmed. The group is slated to release a new album, “Wildness,” on May 25. The band was previously signed to Interscope in the U.S., which, like Republic, is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

Snow Patrol first came to prominence in 2006 when their song “Chasing Cars” was used in the season two finale of “Grey’s Anatomy.” The sync helped the hit climb the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 6. In England., Snow Patrol have landed five songs in the Top 10 on the U.K. Singles chart.

The current lineup for Snow Patrol includes Gary Lightbody, Jonny Quinn, Nathan Connolly and Paul Wilson. The group also has a certified hitmaker in member Johnny McDaid, an in-demand songwriter and frequent collaborator of Ed Sheeran’s, who shares a credit on the 2017 smash “Shape Of You.”

The Republic Records roster includes such acts as The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Lorde and Julia Michaels.