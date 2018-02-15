Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour With Three-Fourths of Original Lineup

Well, it wouldn’t be a Smashing Pumpkins reunion without drama.

As expected, the group — featuring three of its four founding members, frontman Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha — announced the 36-city “Shiny and Oh So Bright” arena tour today, the first to feature the three in nearly 20 years. The tour begins July 12 in Arizona and wraps two months later in Idaho, with overseas dates seeming likely to follow. (The full itinerary appears below.)

“Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father’s house,” the famously cantankerous Corgan said in a statement announcing the tour. “And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together.”

Notable by her absence is founding bassist D’arcy Wretzky, who has been engaged in a public spat with Corgan over the reunion in recent days. She claims she was invited to take part in the tour and then essentially un-invited; the three bandmembers issued a statement saying she had “deferred” multiple invitations “to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face.” No bassist is named in the press release announcing the tour, however Jeff Schroeder, who joined the band in 2007, will be on board as a third guitarist. Corgan traditionally has played most of the guitar and bass parts on the group’s recordings; the band has had a series of bassists since Wretzky’s 1999 departure.

The video announcing the tour features Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts, who appeared on the cover of the band’s 1993 “Siamese Dream” album when they were children. The video’s caption says the tour will be “celebrating songs from their first 5 albums: ‘Gish,’ ‘Siamese Dream,’ ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,’ ‘Adore’ and ‘Machina/The Machines of God.’”

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates