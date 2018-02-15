You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour With Three-Fourths of Original Lineup

Jem Aswad

Well, it wouldn’t be a Smashing Pumpkins reunion without drama.

As expected, the group — featuring three of its four founding members, frontman Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha — announced the 36-city “Shiny and Oh So Bright” arena tour today, the first to feature the three in nearly 20 years. The tour begins July 12 in Arizona and wraps two months later in Idaho, with overseas dates seeming likely to follow. (The full itinerary appears below.)

“Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father’s house,” the famously cantankerous Corgan said in a statement announcing the tour. “And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together.”

Notable by her absence is founding bassist D’arcy Wretzky, who has been engaged in a public spat with Corgan over the reunion in recent days. She claims she was invited to take part in the tour and then essentially un-invited; the three bandmembers issued a statement saying she had “deferred” multiple invitations “to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face.” No bassist is named in the press release announcing the tour, however Jeff Schroeder, who joined the band in 2007, will be on board as a third guitarist. Corgan traditionally has played most of the guitar and bass parts on the group’s recordings; the band has had a series of bassists since Wretzky’s 1999 departure.

The video announcing the tour features Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts, who appeared on the cover of the band’s 1993 “Siamese Dream” album when they were children. The video’s caption says the tour will be “celebrating songs from their first 5 albums: ‘Gish,’ ‘Siamese Dream,’ ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,’ ‘Adore’ and ‘Machina/The Machines of God.’”

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates
July 12, 2018
Glendale, AZ
Gila River Arena
July 14, 2018
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 16, 2018
Austin, TX
Frank Erwin Center
July 17, 2018
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
July 18, 2018
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
July 20, 2018
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
July 21, 2018
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
July 22, 2018
Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Arena
July 24, 2018
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25, 2018
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
July 27, 2018
Baltimore, MD
Royal Farms Arena
July 28, 2018
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
July 29, 2018
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena
July 31, 2018
Boston, MA
TD Garden
August 01, 2018
New York City, NY
Madison Square Garden
August 04, 2018
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
August 05, 2018
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
August 07, 2018
Montreal
Centre Bell
August 08, 2018
Toronto
Air Canada Centre
August 11, 2018
Columbus, OH
Schottenstein Center
August 13, 2018
Chicago, IL
United Center
August 16, 2018
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
August 17, 2018
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19, 2018
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
August 20, 2018
Omaha, NE
CenturyLink Center
August 21, 2018
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24, 2018
Seattle, WA
KeyArena
August 25, 2018
Portland, OR
Moda Center
August 27, 2018
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
August 28, 2018
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
August 30, 2018
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
September 01, 2018
San Diego, CA
Viejas Arena
September 02, 2018
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
September 04, 2018
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 05, 2018
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
September 07, 2018
Boise, ID
Ford Idaho Center

