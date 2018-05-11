Singer Jessie Reyez Accuses ‘Drunk in Love’ Producer Detail of Sexual Misconduct

After TMZ reported on Thursday that “Drunk in Love” producer Noel “Detail” Fisher has been accused of sexual assault by two female singers, Island Recording artist Jessie Reyez tweeted that the producer had “tried this on me.”

Reyez, now 27, recounted the incident in the lyrics to her song “Gatekeeper,” which includes the mortifying lines: “Drink up, b—h, we got champagne by the cases/ Don’t you know, we are the gatekeepers … You know you’re supposed to get drunk and get naked/ 20 million dollars in a car/ Girl, tie your hair up if you wanna be a star/ 30 million people want a shot/ How much would it take for you to spread those legs apart?”

“One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this,” she wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.”

On a different platform, Instagram, she confirmed that Fisher was the music-industry sleazeball she sings about in her 2017 song. “Yes this is who gatekeeper is about. My experience didn’t get this awful. I hope these women find justice.”

