Shawn Mendes Drops Second New Song in 24 Hours, the Timberlake-Channeling ‘Lost in Japan’ (Listen)

Variety Staff

Shawn Mendes
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Not 24 hours after Shawn Mendes dropped his first new song in many months, the rock-ish “In My Blood,” he comes with another, completely stylistically different song, this time a slice of pop-tinged R&B called “Lost in Japan” that’s more than a little reminiscent of Justin Timberlake. The song begins with some gentle piano chords but then slips into a smooth groove that recalls Timberlake’s “Suit and Tie” and “Off the Wall”-era Michael Jackson.

While “In My Blood” was preceded by a long Instagram post thanking fans for their support, for this one Mendes kept it simple: “Wanted to give you another song. x Go stream & download #LostInJapan

The song was co-produced by Mendes and Teddy Geiger with Louis Bell, and is the second track to arrive from Mendes’ third full-length, expected later this year on Island Records. He is scheduled to perform “In My Blood” on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on March 28.

Since burst into the public consciousness in 2014 as a 15-year-old Vine star after posting brief renditions of multiple songs on the now-defunct Twitter platform, Mendes has transformed that success into a more mainstream career, headlining Madison Square Garden and London’s O2 Arena and racking up billions of streams for hits like “Stitches.” In January he performed a duet of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Elton John’s 1976 hit with Kiki Dee, with SZA at “I’m Still Standing,” an all-star Grammy salute to John, which airs on April 10.

