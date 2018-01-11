You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Seal Accuses Oprah of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Misconduct

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Seal accused Oprah Winfrey of knowing about Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior towards young women “for decades” and doing nothing about it.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” the singer said in the post, which accompanied a meme of Winfrey and Weinstein. “When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution,” the meme says, over photos of the two at events, one with Winfrey kissing Weinstein’s cheek.

He concluded with the hashtag “#SanctimoniousHollywood.”

When the allegations of Weinstein’s history of sexual abuse and harassment came to light in late 2017, Winfrey posted on her Facebook, saying, “I’ve been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein’s hideous behavior and haven’t been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation.”

At Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, Winfrey’s speech about female empowerment and the Time’s Up movement led many to call for her to run for president in 2020.

Reps for Oprah and Seal could not be reached for comment.

