Scott Hutchison, Frightened Rabbit Frontman, Found Dead By Police

A body found Thursday night is that of missing Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, police in Scotland confirmed Friday. The body was discovered about 8:30 p.m. local time Thursday (12:30 p.m. PT) in Port Edgar, Queensferry, just west of Edinburgh, the Scottish capital.

The 36-year-old singer and guitarist was reported missing early Wednesday, and was last seen near the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry. Hutchison had issued a tweet Tuesday night referring to his life in the past tense: “Be so good to everyone you love….I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me.” Twenty minutes later, his final, poignant tweet simply said: “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones. — Scott Hutchison (@owljohn) May 8, 2018

I’m away now. Thanks. — Scott Hutchison (@owljohn) May 8, 2018

Hutchison’s family was informed of the discovery of the body, and formal identification took place Friday.

Hutchison formed Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit in 2003. The group’s first studio album, 2006’s “Sing the Greys,” featured just Hutchison and his brother Grant, who is the band’s drummer. Their most recent, fifth album, “Painting of a Panic Attack,” was released in 2016 on Atlantic Records.

The band also includes Billy Kennedy, Andy Monaghan and Simon Liddell. On Wednesday, the group tweeted: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101). — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 9, 2018

News of the body’s discovery prompted tributes from other Scottish musicians, including Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos and Belle and Sebastian singer Stuart Murdoch.

Kapranos tweeted that Hutchison’s death was “a terrible loss.” Murdoch said the Scottish music community had been praying for a different outcome and encouraged anyone “having dark thoughts” to talk to family, friends or a doctor.

Irish rock band Snow Patrol said they were devastated to hear the news about their friend.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was “heartbreaking news,” calling Hutchison “a remarkable and much loved talent.”

Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) May 11, 2018

Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) May 11, 2018

We are devastated to hear the news about our friend Scott Hutchison this morning. Sending all our love to his family, friends and band mates in frightened rabbit. Xxx — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) May 11, 2018

Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent. @FRabbits https://t.co/nhUIPmOPCl — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 11, 2018

Frightened Rabbit had recently completed a two-month 10th-anniversary tour titled “The Midnight Organ Fight,” with sold-out dates during February and March in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington in the U.S., and Manchester, London and Glasgow in Britain. The band was scheduled to begin another tour later this month.

The Hutchison brothers had announced a side project, with brothers Justin and James Lockey of alt-rock band group Minor Victories, called Mastersystem, which launched a debut album April 6. Scott Hutchison also released a solo album, “Owl John,” which was also his twitter handle, in 2014.