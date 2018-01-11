Musicians Who Have Never Performed on ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Saturday Night Live” has long been an iconic spot for musicians, breaking up the sketch comedy show with two live performances.

Throughout the show’s 43 seasons, hundreds of artists have performed on the show, either as a fresh act or as an established favorite, singing songs off a new album. Still, there are a handful of artists across pop, rock, country, rap, and R&B who have never taken the “SNL’ stage.

Here are 24 musicians who have never performed on the show:

Post Malone

The singer, who has taken over the charts with “Rockstar” and “Congratulations” since his 2016 debut, has yet to be an “SNL” musical guest.

Camila Cabello

The “Havana” artist has not performed on the show either as a soloist or as a member of Fifth Harmony.

Meghan Trainor

Although Trainor has been spoofed on the show (played by Aidy Bryant), she has not sung hits like “All About That Bass” and “Me Too” on the “SNL” stage.

Charlie Puth

At the very start of his career, Puth performed “See You Again” on the show with Wiz Khalifa, but he has never performed solo.

Cardi B

2017’s breakout star has been impersonated by the show but has not yet gotten a performing spot.

Khalid

The “Location” singer has performed on talk shows since his 2017 hit but not on the sketch comedy show.

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson

One Direction performed on “SNL” in 2014, but since the five artists went solo, Harry Styles is the only one to debut his new music on the show.

Thomas Rhett

Country stars rarely make appearances on “SNL,” meaning Rhett, with his new album “Life Changes,” has not performed yet.

Sam Hunt

Like Rhett, the “Body Like a Back Road” singer has not been a musical guest.

James Arthur

The British singer had a big breakout year with “Say You Won’t Let Go,” but is still gaining popularity in the U.S.

Luke Bryan

The new “American Idol” judge has played lots of arenas in his career, but has yet to conquer the “SNL” stage.

Jennifer Hudson

The “American Idol” star and “Voice” coach has been impersonated in an “SNL” skit (played by Kenan Thompson), but has not appeared as herself.

Miranda Lambert

Lambert released her sixth album in 2016, but hasn’t checked an “SNL” performance off of her career list.

Shania Twain

The pop-country singer, who in 2017 released her first album in 15 years, has been spoofed on the show by Molly Shannon.

BTS

The Korean boy band has become one of the biggest acts in the world, and made waves in the U.S. this year after performing at the American Music Awards, but not on the show.

Portugal. The Man

The rock band had a hit with “Feel It Still,” but it’s not been performed on “SNL.”

Dua Lipa

The British singer is poised for a breakout following the success of “New Rules,” but has not yet landed on the comedy show.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Despite “Despacito” being hands-down the biggest song of 2017, the two did not perform the hit, which features Justin Bieber, on the late-night stage.

Logic

“1-800-273-8255” was a cultural hit in 2017, but the rapper has yet to appear on “SNL.”

Fitz and the Tantrums

Hits like “HandClap” and “The Walker” have not landed the band on the show.

After its holiday hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” returns this week with host Sam Rockwell and musical guest Halsey.