Hayley Williams, Snow Patrol, Sarah Silverman, More Pay Tribute to Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison

Sarah Silverman, Haley Williams, Snow Patrol and members of Franz Ferdinand, The National and others have taken to social media to mourn the death of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison after the singer-guitarist’s body was discovered Thursday in Port Edgar, Queensferry, just west of Edinburgh, the Scottish capital.
Police Scotland issued a statement Friday from Hutchison’s family that said the Hutchison had been struggling with mental health problems. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death.
Frightened Rabbit’s collective Instagram account shared a statement Friday morning honoring their bandmate. “There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott, but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort,” the note reads. “Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely, and we encourage you all to continue doing this.”
Paramore’s Hayley Williams dedicated a tweet to her fellow lead singer, writing “These kinds of deaths are becoming more and more frequent in our music communities. I cannot lie, it scares the shit out of me. All my heart goes out to the Frightened Rabbit family — band, team, and fans. So sorry.”
Other bands, like Snow Patrol took, to Twitter as well. The band’s collective account tweeted that it was “devastated to hear the news about our friend Scott Hutchison this morning,” while frontman Gary Lightbody penned a longer tribute on his personal Instagram account. “He wrote with such profound insight into loss and longing and listening to his words,” the singer wrote. “He was willing to hurt in his songs so that the listener hurt less.”
I just heard the news about Scott Hutchison. One of Scotland’s most extraordinary song writers. He wrote with such profound insight into loss and longing and listening to his words always made me feel this heady mix of wonder, elation and pain. That pain that also makes you feel someone understands what you’re going through and you don’t feel so alone. He was willing to hurt in his songs so that the listener hurt less. But when you live on the edge of that pain it can sometimes get to be too much to bear. I just wish he knew what he meant to so many. Thank you Scott for every extraordinary song you ever wrote and for the times we shared. Your music brought light to the world and always will. So much love to all your family, band mates and close friends. I am so deeply sorry for their loss. The world is less today without you Scott.x
Those outside the music community also joined in the memorializing. Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted, “To Scott Hutchison’s brothers and family I’m so sorry. I’m just so sorry.”
Will have a hard time thinking about anything for a while but this beautiful man and the songs he leaves behind….songs which explore the depths of human despair with such poetry. I hope they ultimately shine a brighter light on mental health issues and how precious, fragile and ephemeral life is. #scotthutchison