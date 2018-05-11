Hayley Williams, Snow Patrol, Sarah Silverman, More Pay Tribute to Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison

Sarah Silverman, Haley Williams, Snow Patrol and members of Franz Ferdinand, The National and others have taken to social media to mourn the death of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison after the singer-guitarist’s body was discovered Thursday in Port Edgar, Queensferry, just west of Edinburgh, the Scottish capital.

Police Scotland issued a statement Friday from Hutchison’s family that said the Hutchison had been struggling with mental health problems. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death.

Frightened Rabbit’s collective Instagram account shared a statement Friday morning honoring their bandmate. “There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott, but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort,” the note reads. “Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely, and we encourage you all to continue doing this.”

Paramore’s Hayley Williams dedicated a tweet to her fellow lead singer, writing “These kinds of deaths are becoming more and more frequent in our music communities. I cannot lie, it scares the shit out of me. All my heart goes out to the Frightened Rabbit family — band, team, and fans. So sorry.”

these kinds of deaths are becoming more and more frequent in our music communities. i cannot lie, it scares the shit out of me. all my heart goes out to the Frightened Rabbit family – band, team, and fans. so sorry. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 11, 2018

Other bands, like Snow Patrol took, to Twitter as well. The band’s collective account tweeted that it was “devastated to hear the news about our friend Scott Hutchison this morning,” while frontman Gary Lightbody penned a longer tribute on his personal Instagram account. “He wrote with such profound insight into loss and longing and listening to his words,” the singer wrote. “He was willing to hurt in his songs so that the listener hurt less.”

We are devastated to hear the news about our friend Scott Hutchison this morning. Sending all our love to his family, friends and band mates in frightened rabbit. Xxx — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) May 11, 2018

Those outside the music community also joined in the memorializing. Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted, “To Scott Hutchison’s brothers and family I’m so sorry. I’m just so sorry.”

To @owljohn ‘s brothers and family I’m so sorry. I’m just so sorry. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 11, 2018

Read more reactions below.

Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) May 11, 2018

I’m lost for words on hearing the awful news about Scott Hutchison. My deepest condolences are with his family and friends. I didn’t know Scott very well but I always enjoyed his company whenever I was in it. He was a lovely, warm talented guy and was loved by so many people. — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) May 11, 2018

Devastated by the loss of Scott Hutchison who gave so much with his beautiful music. Sending love to our friends in @FRabbits — Bryce Dessner (@bryce_dessner) May 11, 2018

Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) May 11, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the news of our labelmate Scott Hutchison, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. In the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. You are never alone. — Δ (alt-J) (@alt_J) May 11, 2018

Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent. @FRabbits https://t.co/nhUIPmOPCl — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 11, 2018

Our thoughts are with the family & friends of FR’s Scott Hutchison at this difficult time. RIP x — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) May 11, 2018

Terribly sad to hear the news regarding Scott Hutchison. As mentioned before, we didn’t know each other personally – but there is always empathy and a bond between fellow touring musicians, especially contemporaries of a similar age group, so this hits particularly hard. — The Cribs (@thecribs) May 11, 2018

💔 for all of us, today. https://t.co/xNQbY33ppH — Geoffrey Rickly (@GeoffRickly) May 11, 2018

So desperately sad to hear about Scott Hutchison. Watching him play I remember thinking how he just seemed to vibrate with talent. thinking of all my friends who are missing him. — R Taylor (@sparkydeathcap) May 11, 2018