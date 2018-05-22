Sara Bareilles and Andrew Lloyd Webber Perform ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Showstopper (Watch)

Collaborating for a first-time-ever performance to celebrate their work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Grammy Award-nominated songstress and composer and star of Broadway’s “Waitress” Sara Bareilles sang showstopper ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” accompanied by the show’s legendary composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano.

The musical theater veterans were on-hand Monday night at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood for an evening that consisted of a panel discussion and special musical performances in honor of NBC’s latest live TV musical success. The production, which aired on Easter Sunday, April 1, scored rave reviews not only for the performances of the three leads but also for the show’s ambitious staging, direction, choreography, cinematography, and camera work.

Monday night’s star-studded panel included Webber and Bareilles (who played Mary Magdalene) as well as stars John Legend (Jesus Christ himself) and Brandon Victor Dixon (a Wakanda-saluting Judas Iscariot), executive producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, director David Leveaux, choreographer Camille A. Brown, production designer Jason Ardizzone-West, and music producer Harvey Mason, Jr.

The event was moderated by NBC’s “World of Dance” judge Derek Hough. Legend closed out the night with a performance of his current hit “A Good Night.”