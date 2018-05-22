Sara Bareilles and Andrew Lloyd Webber Perform ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Showstopper (Watch)

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All

Collaborating for a first-time-ever performance to celebrate their work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Grammy Award-nominated songstress and composer and star of Broadway’s “Waitress” Sara Bareilles sang showstopper ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” accompanied by the show’s legendary composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano.

The musical theater veterans were on-hand Monday night at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood for an evening that consisted of a panel discussion and special musical performances in honor of NBC’s latest live TV musical success. The production, which aired on Easter Sunday, April 1, scored rave reviews not only for the performances of the three leads but also for the show’s ambitious staging, direction, choreography, cinematography, and camera work.

Monday night’s star-studded panel included Webber and Bareilles (who played Mary Magdalene) as well as stars John Legend (Jesus Christ himself) and Brandon Victor Dixon (a Wakanda-saluting Judas Iscariot), executive producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, director David Leveaux, choreographer Camille A. Brown, production designer Jason Ardizzone-West, and music producer Harvey Mason, Jr.

The event was moderated by NBC’s “World of Dance” judge Derek Hough. Legend closed out the night with a performance of his current hit “A Good Night.”

More Music

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: How Indie-Pop Duo Haerts Scored a ‘Lord Huron Moment’ on Netflix’s ‘13 Reasons Why’

    Collaborating for a first-time-ever performance to celebrate their work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Grammy Award-nominated songstress and composer and star of Broadway’s “Waitress” Sara Bareilles sang showstopper ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” accompanied by the show’s legendary composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano. The musical theater […]

  • Sara Bareilles Jesus Christ Superstar

    Sara Bareilles and Andrew Lloyd Webber Perform 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Showstopper (Watch)

    Collaborating for a first-time-ever performance to celebrate their work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Grammy Award-nominated songstress and composer and star of Broadway’s “Waitress” Sara Bareilles sang showstopper ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” accompanied by the show’s legendary composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano. The musical theater […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "119 (Grand Finale)"

    'American Idol' Finale: The 11 Best Moments, From Kermit the Frog to Ada Marmalade

    Collaborating for a first-time-ever performance to celebrate their work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Grammy Award-nominated songstress and composer and star of Broadway’s “Waitress” Sara Bareilles sang showstopper ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” accompanied by the show’s legendary composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano. The musical theater […]

  • Tyler Perry Pharrell Los Angeles Home

    Tyler Perry Flips Beverly Hills Mansion to Pharrell

    Collaborating for a first-time-ever performance to celebrate their work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Grammy Award-nominated songstress and composer and star of Broadway’s “Waitress” Sara Bareilles sang showstopper ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” accompanied by the show’s legendary composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano. The musical theater […]

  • Charlie Puth Hollywood Hills Home

    Charlie Puth’s Home Sale Hits Him in the Wallet (EXCLUSIVE)

    Collaborating for a first-time-ever performance to celebrate their work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Grammy Award-nominated songstress and composer and star of Broadway’s “Waitress” Sara Bareilles sang showstopper ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” accompanied by the show’s legendary composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano. The musical theater […]

  • Robyn Talks Next Album, Plays New

    Robyn Talks Next Album, Plays New Song ‘Honey’ (Listen)

    Collaborating for a first-time-ever performance to celebrate their work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Grammy Award-nominated songstress and composer and star of Broadway’s “Waitress” Sara Bareilles sang showstopper ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” accompanied by the show’s legendary composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano. The musical theater […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "119 (Grand Finale)"

    TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Finale Scores Show's First Monday Win This Season

    Collaborating for a first-time-ever performance to celebrate their work on “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Grammy Award-nominated songstress and composer and star of Broadway’s “Waitress” Sara Bareilles sang showstopper ballad “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” accompanied by the show’s legendary composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber on the piano. The musical theater […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad