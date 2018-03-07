Sade Releases First New Song in Seven Years — This Time, Officially (Listen)

It looks like Sade remixer No I.D. jumped the gun when he tweeted his version of the group’s new song, “Flower of the Universe,” early Monday — the song, which had been removed, was released officially shortly after midnight by Sade’s longtime label, Epic Records. “Flower,” from the soundtrack to the forthcoming film “A Wrinkle in Time,” is now available in two versions — a gentle acoustic version by the singer with collaborators Ben Travers and Andrew Hale, and the slightly livelier remix No I.D. released yesterday, which has a gentle hip-hop beat. (Hear both versions below.)

In the press release announcing the songs, “Wrinkle” filmmaker Ava DuVernay said, “My creative partnership with Sade on ‘Flower of the Universe’ was so connected that I reverse engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film.” There was no official comment on No I.D.’s premature release of the song at press time.

The song is a familiar-sounding Sade track — with lyrics referencing diamonds, angels and “a fire burning in your heart.” the song reads.

In announcing the song last month, director Ava DuVernay tweeted, “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

The film, starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling and is out March 9. The soundtrack also features songs by Demi Lovato, Sia and Kehlani.

Sade has largely dedicated the last 20-odd years to raising her family, including her son Izaak Theo, who came out as transgender in 2016 and was born Mickailia. In that time, the group has released just two albums — “Lovers Rock” in 2000 and “Soldier of Love” in 2010 — and toured behind both discs.