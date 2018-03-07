You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sade Releases First New Song in Seven Years — This Time, Officially (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

It looks like Sade remixer No I.D. jumped the gun when he tweeted his version of the group’s new song, “Flower of the Universe,” early Monday — the song, which had been removed, was released officially shortly after midnight by Sade’s longtime label, Epic Records. “Flower,” from the soundtrack to the forthcoming film “A Wrinkle in Time,” is now available in two versions — a gentle acoustic version by the singer with collaborators Ben Travers and Andrew Hale, and the slightly livelier remix No I.D. released yesterday, which has a gentle hip-hop beat. (Hear both versions below.)

In the press release announcing the songs, “Wrinkle” filmmaker Ava DuVernay said, “My creative partnership with Sade on ‘Flower of the Universe’ was so connected that I reverse engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film.” There was no official comment on No I.D.’s premature release of the song at press time.

The song is a familiar-sounding Sade track — with lyrics referencing diamonds, angels and “a fire burning in your heart.” the song reads.

In announcing the song last month, director Ava DuVernay tweeted, “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

The film, starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling and is out March 9. The soundtrack also features songs by Demi Lovato, Sia and Kehlani.

Sade has largely dedicated the last 20-odd years to raising her family, including her son Izaak Theo, who came out as transgender in 2016 and was born Mickailia. In that time, the group has released just two albums —  “Lovers Rock” in 2000 and “Soldier of Love” in 2010 — and toured behind both discs.

More Music

  • Sade Releases First New Song in

    Sade Releases First New Song in Seven Years — This Time, Officially (Listen)

    It looks like Sade remixer No I.D. jumped the gun when he tweeted his version of the group’s new song, “Flower of the Universe,” early Monday — the song, which had been removed, was released officially shortly after midnight by Sade’s longtime label, Epic Records. “Flower,” from the soundtrack to the forthcoming film “A Wrinkle […]

  • Ministry of Sound Names Zeon Richards

    Ministry of Sound Names Zeon Richards Head of A&R

    It looks like Sade remixer No I.D. jumped the gun when he tweeted his version of the group’s new song, “Flower of the Universe,” early Monday — the song, which had been removed, was released officially shortly after midnight by Sade’s longtime label, Epic Records. “Flower,” from the soundtrack to the forthcoming film “A Wrinkle […]

  • Nashville Mayor Megan Barry leaves the

    Nashville's Music-Loving Mayor Megan Barry Resigns in Wake of Adultery Scandal

    It looks like Sade remixer No I.D. jumped the gun when he tweeted his version of the group’s new song, “Flower of the Universe,” early Monday — the song, which had been removed, was released officially shortly after midnight by Sade’s longtime label, Epic Records. “Flower,” from the soundtrack to the forthcoming film “A Wrinkle […]

  • Billy McFarland

    Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland Pleads Guilty, Faces 40-Year Sentence

    It looks like Sade remixer No I.D. jumped the gun when he tweeted his version of the group’s new song, “Flower of the Universe,” early Monday — the song, which had been removed, was released officially shortly after midnight by Sade’s longtime label, Epic Records. “Flower,” from the soundtrack to the forthcoming film “A Wrinkle […]

  • Independent Music Collective Asks Majors to

    Independent Music Collective Calls on Majors to Share Spotify Equity Money

    It looks like Sade remixer No I.D. jumped the gun when he tweeted his version of the group’s new song, “Flower of the Universe,” early Monday — the song, which had been removed, was released officially shortly after midnight by Sade’s longtime label, Epic Records. “Flower,” from the soundtrack to the forthcoming film “A Wrinkle […]

  • Dolly Parton

    WME Signs Dolly Parton

    It looks like Sade remixer No I.D. jumped the gun when he tweeted his version of the group’s new song, “Flower of the Universe,” early Monday — the song, which had been removed, was released officially shortly after midnight by Sade’s longtime label, Epic Records. “Flower,” from the soundtrack to the forthcoming film “A Wrinkle […]

  • Ryan Seacrest Ratings

    Ryan Seacrest's Oscars Red Carpet Ratings Drop 43% From 2017

    It looks like Sade remixer No I.D. jumped the gun when he tweeted his version of the group’s new song, “Flower of the Universe,” early Monday — the song, which had been removed, was released officially shortly after midnight by Sade’s longtime label, Epic Records. “Flower,” from the soundtrack to the forthcoming film “A Wrinkle […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad