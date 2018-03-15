You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

S10 Entertainment, Management Home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani, Partners With Roc Nation

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

S10 Entertainment, home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani and London-based singer and songwriter Jacob Banks, is partnering with Roc Nation for an “expanded shared vision for creatives” that will include management, a record label and publishing ventures, S10 founder Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown (pictured above, from left) announced today.

The full-service creative firm will maintain offices in New York and Los Angeles.

“Partnering with Roc Nation while aligning with two of my major influences Jay Brown and Jay-Z is the perfect situation for S10,” said the 26-year- old Silverstein. “We look forward to what tomorrow brings. It all comes down to the music. Great music leads to great things.”

Added Roc Nation’s Brown, manager to such acts as Rihanna and DJ Khaled: “Brandon has a distinct creative vision and passion for music and exploring all aspects of creative expression, which reflects our Roc Nation philosophy.”

Normani’s latest single, “Love Lies,” featuring Khalid, recently entered the top 50 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, while Banks is set to perform at Coachella in April.

More Music

  • S10 Entertainment Partners With Roc Nation

    S10 Entertainment, Management Home to Fifth Harmony's Normani, Partners With Roc Nation

    S10 Entertainment, home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani and London-based singer and songwriter Jacob Banks, is partnering with Roc Nation for an “expanded shared vision for creatives” that will include management, a record label and publishing ventures, S10 founder Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown (pictured above, from left) announced today. The full-service creative firm […]

  • MTV Plans Post-Hiatus Expansion for 'TRL'

    MTV Plans Post-Hiatus Expansion for 'TRL'

    S10 Entertainment, home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani and London-based singer and songwriter Jacob Banks, is partnering with Roc Nation for an “expanded shared vision for creatives” that will include management, a record label and publishing ventures, S10 founder Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown (pictured above, from left) announced today. The full-service creative firm […]

  • William McFarland, Billy McFarland. Billy McFarland,

    SXSW: 'Trial by Fyre Festival' Talk Parses Worst-Case-Scenario Crisis in Horrifying Detail

    S10 Entertainment, home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani and London-based singer and songwriter Jacob Banks, is partnering with Roc Nation for an “expanded shared vision for creatives” that will include management, a record label and publishing ventures, S10 founder Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown (pictured above, from left) announced today. The full-service creative firm […]

  • Lyor Cohen

    Lyor Cohen Talks YouTube, Run-DMC, Russell Simmons Allegations at SXSW Keynote

    S10 Entertainment, home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani and London-based singer and songwriter Jacob Banks, is partnering with Roc Nation for an “expanded shared vision for creatives” that will include management, a record label and publishing ventures, S10 founder Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown (pictured above, from left) announced today. The full-service creative firm […]

  • Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus Hit With $300 Million Lawsuit Alleging Copyright Infringement (Listen)

    S10 Entertainment, home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani and London-based singer and songwriter Jacob Banks, is partnering with Roc Nation for an “expanded shared vision for creatives” that will include management, a record label and publishing ventures, S10 founder Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown (pictured above, from left) announced today. The full-service creative firm […]

  • Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel

    Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

    S10 Entertainment, home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani and London-based singer and songwriter Jacob Banks, is partnering with Roc Nation for an “expanded shared vision for creatives” that will include management, a record label and publishing ventures, S10 founder Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown (pictured above, from left) announced today. The full-service creative firm […]

  • pauls boutique

    Matt Dike, Music Producer and Delicious Vinyl Co-Founder, Dies at 55

    S10 Entertainment, home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani and London-based singer and songwriter Jacob Banks, is partnering with Roc Nation for an “expanded shared vision for creatives” that will include management, a record label and publishing ventures, S10 founder Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown (pictured above, from left) announced today. The full-service creative firm […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad