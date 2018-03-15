S10 Entertainment, Management Home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani, Partners With Roc Nation

S10 Entertainment, home to Fifth Harmony’s Normani and London-based singer and songwriter Jacob Banks, is partnering with Roc Nation for an “expanded shared vision for creatives” that will include management, a record label and publishing ventures, S10 founder Brandon Silverstein and Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown (pictured above, from left) announced today.

The full-service creative firm will maintain offices in New York and Los Angeles.

“Partnering with Roc Nation while aligning with two of my major influences Jay Brown and Jay-Z is the perfect situation for S10,” said the 26-year- old Silverstein. “We look forward to what tomorrow brings. It all comes down to the music. Great music leads to great things.”

Added Roc Nation’s Brown, manager to such acts as Rihanna and DJ Khaled: “Brandon has a distinct creative vision and passion for music and exploring all aspects of creative expression, which reflects our Roc Nation philosophy.”

Normani’s latest single, “Love Lies,” featuring Khalid, recently entered the top 50 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, while Banks is set to perform at Coachella in April.