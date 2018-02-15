Rumors Abound, but Talk of a Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is ‘Premature’

For fans of the Spice Girls, speculation has been rampant about a possible reunion tour ever since it was revealed that the five original band members – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm – had gathered over lunch at Horner’s home earlier this month.

But those hoping to see Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger back on the road are likely to be disappointed, at least for now. While the former band mates acknowledged that they had met “to explore some incredible new opportunities together,” an insider told Variety that talk of a tour was “premature” and that the women were not even expected to be in the same city to meet about future plans until April. The source suggested that, while some sort of plan may be in the pipeline, it would not be a full tour and nothing has been booked by CAA, the Spice Girls’ long-time agency. Beckham herself has played down any possibility of a tour.

The group set social media abuzz with their lunch at Horner’s house in Hertfordshire, England, after which they said “the time now feels right” to look into new opportunities. Their statement went on to say: “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

A few days later, British newspaper The Mirror claimed a rift was already forming within the group over whether Horner or Beckham would take charge of any future plans. The Mirror said Beckham wanted to be in control and had the upper hand because she had previously been a holdout and because Chisholm had come aboard only after Beckham had agreed to do so.

“Geri would like to be a dominant voice, but because Victoria was so reluctant to reunite, the power balance is shifted in her favor,” The Mirror quoted an unnamed source as saying. “All five want this to run smoothly, but there is mounting tension because the ball is in Victoria’s court.”

Beckham has also dampened any talk of a reunion tour. Speaking to British Vogue last weekend in an interview to promote her fall/winter 2018 collection, the singer-turned-fashion designer said: “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

“This is what I do,” Beckham said, referring to her fashion career. “It was so great to see the girls. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely. There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.”

The Spice Girls last performed together for a one-off performance of their 1990s hits “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life” at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics (pictured).