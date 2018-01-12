You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Interactive Roy Orbison Hologram to Embark on World Tour

Roy Orbison died in 1998 but his music will live on in hologram form. BASE Entertainment has announced plans to bring the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer as well renowned opera singer Maria Callas onto the world stage as digital recreations.

BASE Entertainment’s credits include such shows as “Phantom: The Las Vegas Spectacular” and “Magic Mike Live.” This brand new technology will display Orbison and Callas performing full-length concerts with digitally remastered versions of their hit songs. The company claims the holographic performers will be able to interact with the audience and other musicians on stage.

The new technology will combine theatrical productions with holograms and laser technology so the musicians can perform onstage alongside a live orchestra. The hologram uses Epson’s Pro L-Series laser projection which has a long life span and shows bright images.

The first show of “In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert” will be April 2018 in the UK. Orbison will play with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets for UK and Australia tour dates are on sale. “Callas in Concert” will debut in Tokyo in May 2018.

The holographic technology can be displayed at festivals, theaters, museums and other live entertainment venues. BASE Hologram plans to reveal other projects in upcoming months.

