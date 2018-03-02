Ross Grierson, Veteran Label Promotion Exec, Dies at 64

Cincinnati-based promotion and marketing executive Ross Grierson died on Feb. 28 after battling cancer. He was 64.

Grierson, whose promotion career included stops at Elektra/Asylum, A&M and PolyGram, among others, was owner/partner of his own company, Sixty Fifth Marketing & Consulting. He also founded A-Team Promotions in Cincinnati, and later on, worked as an indie promoter as part of Dale Connone’s In2une. The notoriously mischievous Grierson’s Twitter handle was @UncleEvilRoy, a nickname many called him.

A number of Grierson’s colleagues and friends took to Facebook to remember him, regaling readers with tales of rental cars abandoned in snowdrifts and securing station adds at all costs.

A diehard Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes football fan, Grierson was remembered as a fierce competitor at racquetball, golf and softball who loved to smoke cigars.

“Like a Lombardi or Parcells, Ross always knew how far he could coach, prod and push without breaking, and get important life lessons across,” said Eduardo Rivadavia, who worked for Grierson as an assistant at A&M in Chicago 20 years ago.

Added former Warner Music Group VP Promotion Jason Prinzo: “I learned how to be a promotion person and record executive from Ross Grierson. He was a wealth of knowledge.”