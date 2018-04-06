You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rosanne Cash Signs With ICM Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Rosanne Cash arrives at The 57th Annual Grammy Awards - Universal Music Group Grammy After Party, in Los AngelesThe 57th Annual Grammy Awards - Universal Music Group Grammy After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 8 Feb 2015
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rosanne Cash, the four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, and daughter of the late Johnny Cash, has signed with ICM Partners.

Cash is working on a new album due this fall, her 16th and most recent since the acclaimed 2014 Blue Note release “The River & The Thread.” Cash co-wrote the songs for the Grammy-winning album with her husband, writer producer and arranger John Leventhal. In addition to wins for Best Americana Album, the record picked up Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for the single “A Feather’s Not a Bird.” It makes Cash’s first Grammy since 1985, when she won for “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me.”

Among Cash’s other accolades:  She was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012, received the Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts in 2014, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame in 2015 and to the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in 2017. Cash, who has authored four books, is also set to receive an honorary doctorate from Boston’s Berklee School of Music.

ICM’s music and concerts division represents such acts as Nicki Minaj, TLC, Wayne Newton and Beach Boys.

Cash is managed by Danny Kahn at Cross Road Management.

