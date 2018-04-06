Rosanne Cash Signs With ICM Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

Rosanne Cash, the four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, and daughter of the late Johnny Cash, has signed with ICM Partners.

Cash is working on a new album due this fall, her 16th and most recent since the acclaimed 2014 Blue Note release “The River & The Thread.” Cash co-wrote the songs for the Grammy-winning album with her husband, writer producer and arranger John Leventhal. In addition to wins for Best Americana Album, the record picked up Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for the single “A Feather’s Not a Bird.” It makes Cash’s first Grammy since 1985, when she won for “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me.”

Among Cash’s other accolades: She was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012, received the Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts in 2014, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame in 2015 and to the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in 2017. Cash, who has authored four books, is also set to receive an honorary doctorate from Boston’s Berklee School of Music.

ICM’s music and concerts division represents such acts as Nicki Minaj, TLC, Wayne Newton and Beach Boys.

Cash is managed by Danny Kahn at Cross Road Management.