Rolling Stones Announce Summer Tour Dates: ‘We Haven’t Finished Yet’

The Rolling Stones, who have toured every year since 2012 and whose principals are all in their 70s, have announced another set of concert dates, this one a summer stadium run through the U.K. and Europe. The 11-date “No Filter” tour launches May 17 in Ireland and is likely to be another set filled with greatest hits, to judge by the video clip announcing the tour. The tour began last year; full dates are listed below.

“NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for!” the announcement reads. “The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows! #TheRollingStones #StonesNoFilter #Tour”

In the initial run of dates includes five in the U.K., two in Germany two, and France, and one each in the Czech Republic and Poland. Rather than doing months-long campaigns as they did over the past few decades, the group’s strategy over the past five years has been to do a dozen-odd shows per continent every few months.

This tour was teased by founding guitarist Keith Richards in a Tweet a few hours before the dates were announced.

“We haven’t finished yet. It’s still too early to talk about the Stones’ legacy. There’s one thing that we haven’t yet achieved and that’s to really find out how long you can do this. It’s still such a joy to play with this band that you can’t really let go of it.”

In a press release announcing the tour, the four principals said:

Keith Richards – “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

Mick Jagger – ‘‘This part of the ‘No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. Its always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford & The London Stadium.’’

Charlie Watts – “The Stones audience is the glue that keeps us together. The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts.”

Ronnie Wood – “When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles. It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy…. its infectious.”

May 17 – Croke Park, Dublin

May 22 – London Stadium, London

June 5 – Old Trafford Football Stadium, Manchester

June 9 – BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

June 15 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 19 – Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham

June 22 – Olympiastadion, Berlin

June 26 – Orange Velodrome, Marseille

June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgar

t July 4 – Letnany Airport, Prague

July 8 – PGE Narodowy Stadium, Warsaw