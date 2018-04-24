You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roc Nation Names Phil McIntyre President of Management (EXCLUSIVE)

The longtime manager for Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas is also an executive producer on "American Idol."

Phil McIntyre, longtime manager for Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato, has been named President of Management at Roc Nation, the entertainment firm founded by Jay-Z which represents Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey, J. Cole and a slew of additional artists, personalities and sports stars.

The appointment was announced by Roc Nation CEO and co-founder Jay Brown. It is a new position for the 10-year-old company, but McIntyre’s Philymack has been partnered with Roc Nation since 2015.

Word had been circulating in recent weeks that McIntyre, whose plate is already full with his own management concern (clients also include Iggy Azalea and the Band Perry) and an executive producer position on ABC’s “American Idol,” was headed to a senior role involving Roc Nation’s management arm, which counts more than 24 music acts on its roster.

Roc Nation recently took on Miguel, Robin Thicke and Elle King, along with their respective managers, following the dissolution of CAM, the management firm launched Jordan Feldstein, who died unexpectedly in December.

McIntyre’s responsibilities will include working with Roc Nation’s “house managers to deliver strategic opportunities and value for the Roc Nation roster,” according to a statement.

Speaking to Variety in January, McIntyre explained the expansion of his company, Philymack, which will remain in its own offices. “We understand our strong-suits and what we’re really great at,” he said. “We’re ready to grow.”

