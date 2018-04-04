Roc Nation Taps Telemundo’s Gregory Resh for CFO Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z in 2008, has a new Chief Financial Officer. Gregory Resh arrives from NBCUniversal Telemundo Group, where he most recently served as CFO and senior VP. He replaces Joseph Barrino, who left Roc Nation in Aug. 2017.

Roc Nation’s management roster includes Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey, Van Jones and J. Cole, among many others. The company also represents songwriters, producers and engineers and houses divisions devoted to music publishing, sports management, film and television ventures and a record label. It recently took on representation of Miguel, Robin Thicke and Elle King, former clients of Career Artist Management, whose founder Jordan Feldstein died unexpectedly in December.

Roc Nation has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

Resh spent the last three years overseeing finance functions at Telamundo’s Miami headquarters. During his tenure, the Hispanic broadcast and cable network became a market leader in Spanish-language television.

