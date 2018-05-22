Robyn Talks Next Album, Plays New Song ‘Honey’ (Listen)

On Monday night at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, Robyn took part in a public Q&A with singer Kindness, discussing her entire career and sharing demos of older songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Be Mine” — but the most interesting information for fans was the new album that’s been in the works for many years. (The singer released a collaborative EP with Royksopp in 2014, toured and made a few guest appearances but hasn’t released a new full-length since 2010.)

She also played a demo version of her new song “Honey” during the session, and aired it again (apparently in a different version?) during a surprise appearance at Brooklyn Bowl’s “The Party Is Killing You: A Night of All Robyn Everything” tribute. Hear snippets below; a longer clip of the song was briefly available online but was quickly taken down.

“It’s almost there,” she said of the new album, according to Pitchfork, adding that her approach on the new record is “softer.” “Honey was premiered on HBO’s “Girls” last year but has yet to see an official release; Robyn expressed some dissatisfaction with the version of the song that aired on the show. “It’s a good version,” she allowed. “It becomes more important to get it to a place where I made it to what I wanted it to be.”

Of the new album, she said, “I started on my own, in my home studio, listening to music that I love, dancing and listening to beats,” according to Billboard. “The new album has much more production work on my end,” she said, although she noted that other collaborators have been involved. “But I wanted to flesh it out a bit on my own before bringing other people into the process.”

She also said the music of Prince and Michael and Janet Jackson had a big influence on the forthcoming album — and said she’s worked on some unfinished tracks with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who helmed Janet Jackson classics like “Control” and “Rhythm Nation 1814.”

“If you’re watching, Jimmy and Terry, let’s finish those songs,” she said. “We have some stuff with them we’ve been working on, and it was an honor to be in their presence.”

Later that night at Brooklyn Bowl, Robyn made a surprise appearance at the long-running This Party Is Killing You: A Night of All Robyn Everything and debuted the full, complete version of “Honey” to an ecstatic crowd during a DJ set (obviously, the audience at a Robyn-themed dance party is going to lose their minds when Robyn herself appears). She also performed “Love Is Free” live and watched a “Call Your Girlfriend” dance-off, shaking it with the eventual winner on stage.