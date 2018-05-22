Robyn Talks Next Album, Plays New Song ‘Honey’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

On Monday night at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, Robyn took part in a public Q&A with singer Kindness, discussing her entire career and sharing demos of older songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Be Mine” — but the most interesting information for fans was the new album that’s been in the works for many years. (The singer released a collaborative EP with Royksopp in 2014, toured and made a few guest appearances but hasn’t released a new full-length since 2010.)

She also played a demo version of her new song “Honey” during the session, and aired it again (apparently in a different version?) during a surprise appearance at Brooklyn Bowl’s “The Party Is Killing You: A Night of All Robyn Everything” tribute. Hear snippets below; a longer clip of the song was briefly available online but was quickly taken down.

“It’s almost there,” she said of the new album, according to Pitchfork, adding that her approach on the new record is “softer.” “Honey was premiered on HBO’s “Girls” last year but has yet to see an official release; Robyn expressed some dissatisfaction with the version of the song that aired on the show. “It’s a good version,” she allowed. “It becomes more important to get it to a place where I made it to what I wanted it to be.”

Related

Of the new album, she said, “I started on my own, in my home studio, listening to music that I love, dancing and listening to beats,” according to Billboard. “The new album has much more production work on my end,” she said, although she noted that other collaborators have been involved. “But I wanted to flesh it out a bit on my own before bringing other people into the process.”

She also said the music of Prince and Michael and Janet Jackson had a big influence on the forthcoming album — and said she’s worked on some unfinished tracks with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who helmed Janet Jackson classics like “Control” and “Rhythm Nation 1814.”

“If you’re watching, Jimmy and Terry, let’s finish those songs,” she said. “We have some stuff with them we’ve been working on, and it was an honor to be in their presence.”

Later that night at Brooklyn Bowl, Robyn made a surprise appearance at the long-running This Party Is Killing You: A Night of All Robyn Everything and debuted the full, complete version of “Honey” to an ecstatic crowd during a DJ set (obviously, the audience at a Robyn-themed dance party is going to lose their minds when Robyn herself appears). She also performed “Love Is Free” live and watched a “Call Your Girlfriend” dance-off, shaking it with the eventual winner on stage.

 

 

 

More Music

  • Charlie Puth Hollywood Hills Home

    Charlie Puth’s Home Sale Hits Him in the Wallet (EXCLUSIVE)

    On Monday night at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, Robyn took part in a public Q&A with singer Kindness, discussing her entire career and sharing demos of older songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Be Mine” — but the most interesting information for fans was the new album that’s been in the works for many years. […]

  • Robyn Talks Next Album, Plays New

    Robyn Talks Next Album, Plays New Song ‘Honey’ (Listen)

    On Monday night at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, Robyn took part in a public Q&A with singer Kindness, discussing her entire career and sharing demos of older songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Be Mine” — but the most interesting information for fans was the new album that’s been in the works for many years. […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "119 (Grand Finale)"

    TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Finale Scores Show's First Monday Win This Season

    On Monday night at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, Robyn took part in a public Q&A with singer Kindness, discussing her entire career and sharing demos of older songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Be Mine” — but the most interesting information for fans was the new album that’s been in the works for many years. […]

  • Avicii

    Avicii’s Family Announces Funeral Plans

    On Monday night at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, Robyn took part in a public Q&A with singer Kindness, discussing her entire career and sharing demos of older songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Be Mine” — but the most interesting information for fans was the new album that’s been in the works for many years. […]

  • Dontay Thompson

    Epic Records Names Dontay Thompson SVP, Rhythm/Crossover Promotion

    On Monday night at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, Robyn took part in a public Q&A with singer Kindness, discussing her entire career and sharing demos of older songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Be Mine” — but the most interesting information for fans was the new album that’s been in the works for many years. […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "119 (Grand Finale)"

    'American Idol' Finale: Judges, Fellow Contestants Sing Praises of Maddie Poppe

    On Monday night at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, Robyn took part in a public Q&A with singer Kindness, discussing her entire career and sharing demos of older songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Be Mine” — but the most interesting information for fans was the new album that’s been in the works for many years. […]

  • Soprano Marina Rebeka’s Story Comes to

    Soprano Marina Rebeka’s Story Comes to Market With Starline (EXCLUSIVE)

    On Monday night at the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, Robyn took part in a public Q&A with singer Kindness, discussing her entire career and sharing demos of older songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Be Mine” — but the most interesting information for fans was the new album that’s been in the works for many years. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad