Rihanna to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller

Jem Aswad

Rihanna France Concert Canceled
CREDIT: IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller will perform their smash hit “Wild Thoughts” on the Grammy Awards, Khaled announced in his characteristically low-key manner on social media Friday night.

#FANLUV! IT’S GO TIME!,” he wrote. “I’m performing #WILDTHOUGHTS at the #GRAMMYS !!!! with the ICON @rihanna AND @brysontiller !!🔥🔥 @RecordingAcad! I’M so #GRATEFUL for this opportunity!!🙏🏽🙏🏽 #FANLUV the key 🔑 🔑🔑is – DONT STOP !!! I NEVER GAVE UP!!”

The awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS. Previously announced performers include Alessia Cara, Brothers Osbourne, Cardi B, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Pink, Ben Platt, Sam Smith, SZA, and U2.

