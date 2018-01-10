Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Lead iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees

iHeartMedia and Turner announced today the nominees for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The event will be simulcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT; on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide; and the iHeartRadio app, the free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service.
“We have a guiding principle at iHeartRadio that fans rule,” said John Sykes, President of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises. “In our fifth year we are still holding true to our original vision of staging an awards show that truly reflects the music fans loved listening to on iHeartRadio all year long.”
Artists receiving multiple nominations include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled and The Chainsmokers. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.
“We’ve expanded the iHeartRadio Music Awards categories each year to ensure it accurately reflects the tastes of the millions of listeners on our broadcast radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia.
For the first time, this year iHeartRadio will present seven awards in the seven nights leading up to the Sunday, March 11 telecast. Each night at 8 p.m. ET, an artist will be presented their award and give an acceptance speech.
Social voting for the Social Star Award and Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell award began through iHeartRadio’s social sites and in the iHeartRadio app on January 9. Social voting for all other categories begin today, January 10 and will close on March 4, with voting for the Social Star Award and the Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell award continuing through the evening of the awards on March 11. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Song of the Year:
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Female Artist of the Year:
Alessia Cara
Halsey
P!NK
Rihanna
Male Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Portugal. The Man
The Chainsmokers
Best Collaboration:
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Best New Pop Artist:
Camila Cabello
Julia Michaels
Liam Payne
Logic
Niall Horan
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man
“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons
“Walk On Water” – Thirty Seconds To Mars
“Wish I Knew You” – The Revivalists
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Judah & The Lion
Kings Of Leon
Portugal. The Man
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Greta Van Fleet
Judah & The Lion
K.Flay
Rag’n’Bone Man
The Revivalists
Rock Song of the Year:
“Go To War” – Nothing More
“Help” – Papa Roach
“Run” – Foo Fighters
“Rx (Medicate)”” – Theory of a Deadman
“Song #3” – Stone Sour
Rock Artist of the Year:
Foo Fighters
Highly Suspect
Metallica
Papa Roach
Royal Blood
Country Song of the Year:
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Hurricane” – Luke Combs
“Small Town Boy” – Dustin Lynch
“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett
Country Artist of the Year:
Blake Shelton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Brett Young
Jon Pardi
Kane Brown
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Dance Song of the Year:
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez
“No Promises” – Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie featuring Sean Paul
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
Cheat Codes
Kygo
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“Bad and Boujee” – Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Rockstar” – Post Malone
“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
DJ Khaled
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
21 Savage
Cardi B
GoldLink
Lil Uzi Vert
Playboi Carti
R&B Song of the Year:
“B.E.D.” – Jacquees
“Location” – Khalid
“Love Galore” – SZA featuring Travis Scott
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
R&B Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Khalid
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Best New R&B Artist:
6LACK
Kehlani
Kevin Ross
Khalid
SZA
Latin Song of the Year:
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
“El Amante” – Nicky Jam
“Hey DJ” – CNCO
“Mi Gente” – J Balvin featuring Willy William
“Súbeme La Radio” – Enrique Iglesias
Latin Artist of the Year:
CNCO
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Nicky Jam
Shakira
Best New Latin Artist:
Abraham Mateo
Bad Bunny
Danny Ocean
Karol G
Ozuna
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Adios Amor” – Christian Nodal
“Ella Es Mi Mujer” – Banda Carnaval
“Las Ultras” – Calibre 50
“Regresa Hermosa” – Gerardo Ortiz
“Siempre Te Voy A Querer” – Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Carnaval
Banda Los Recoditos
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Calibre 50
Gerardo Ortiz
Best New Regional Mexican Artist:
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
El Fantasma
Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Producer of the Year:
Andrew “Pop” Wansel and Warren “Oak” Felder
Andrew Watt
Benny Blanco
Justin Tranter
Steve Mac
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
“There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” – Shawn Mendes
“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
“Slow Hands” – Niall Horan
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
“All We Got” – Shawn Mendes
“Bad Liar” – HAIM
“Issues” – Niall Horan
“Lost” – Khalid
“Say You Won’t Let Go” – Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly
“The Chain” – Harry Styles
“Touch” – Ed Sheeran
“The Tribute Song” – Thirty Seconds To Mars
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category
Arianators – Ariana Grande
Beliebers – Justin Bieber
BTS – BTS
Camilizers – Camila Cabello
EXO-L – EXO
Harmonizers – Fifth Harmony
Lovatics – Demi Lovato
Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes
Mixers – Little Mix
Selenators – Selena Gomez
Smilers – Miley Cyrus
Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled
“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
“New Rules” – Dua Lipa
“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Sign Of The Times” – Harry Styles
“Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato
“Swish Swish” – Katy Perry
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
“There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” – Shawn Mendes
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Andrew Huang
Anitta
Christian Collins
Conor Maynard
dodie
Gabbie Hanna
JoJo Siwa
Mariah Belgrod
Max & Harvey
RoomieOfficial
Cutest Musician’s Pet: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
Batman – Demi Lovato
Bear Rexha – Bebe Rexha
Nugget – Katy Perry
Olivia – Taylor Swift
Pig Pig – Miley Cyrus
Toulouse – Ariana Grande
Best Boy Band: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
AJR
BTS
CNCO
In Real Life
PRETTYMUCH
The Vamps
Why Don’t We
Best Solo Breakout: *Socially Voted Category
Camila Cabello
Harry Styles
Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Best Remix: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
“Bon Appétit” – Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“do re mi” ” – blackbear featuring Gucci Mane
“Friends” – Justin Bieber and BloodPop with Julia Michaels
“Havana” – Camila Cabello and Daddy Yankee
“Homemade Dynamite” – Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone and SZA
“May I Have This Dance” – Francis & The Lights featuring Chance The Rapper
“Mi Gente” – J Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyoncé
“Reggaetón Lento” – CNCO and Little Mix
Additional categories include Biggest Triple Threat, Best Tour, Label of the Year, Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year and Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year. For a full list of categories visitiHeartRadio.com/awards.