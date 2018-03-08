You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rick Ross Shares First Photo After Health Scare: ‘Ain’t Nothing Like Home’

Rick Ross
CREDIT: Owen Sweeney/REX/Shutterstock

“Ain’t nothing like home” for rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross, who left the hospital after a health scare last week.

He shared a photo Thursday on Instagram to commemorate his recuperation, with a bottle of champagne in tow.

Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all – WLR

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on

TMZ first reported that a 911 call had been made from Ross’ Miami-area home on March 1. Ross was described as “breathing heavy and unresponsive.” They had tried to wake him up, but he was “slobbing out the mouth.”

Ross has a history of seizures. In October 2011, he was hospitalized after suffering two notable seizures on two separate flights. Following the episodes, Ross committed to changing his diet and lifestyle and dropped upwards of 75 pounds.

After the 911 call last Thursday, Ross was was taken to the cardiac unit of a Miami-area hospital where he was hooked up to a machine that took over the functioning of his heart and lungs.

He was placed in the intensive care unit for a time and was aided by an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) to buttress his heart and lung functions.

The rapper was released after four days early Monday morning and is receiving care at his home.

