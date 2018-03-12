You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rich the Kid Signs With Maverick/Blueprint Group for Management (EXCLUSIVE)

The rapper's “New Freezer” is a streaming and Urban radio hit.

Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Rich The KidVariety's Power of Young Hollywood, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Blueprint Group, the management consortium partnered with Maverick and comprised of Gee Roberson’s Hip Hop Since 1978, Cortez Bryant’s Bryant Management, and Shawn Gee’s SEFG, has signed hip-hop artist Rich the Kid and newcomer Jay Critch. They join a roster that includes Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, The Roots, G-Eazy (with The Revels Group) and Jill Scott. Maverick is home to Madonna, The Weeknd and Britney Spears, among others.

Blueprint/Maverick partner and chief marketing officer Al Branch along with the Blueprint/Maverick team, which also includes Jean Nelson, J Irving and Ryan Ramsey, will represent both artists for management worldwide.

Rich The Kid is signed to Interscope Records and has already released a platinum-certified track, “New Freezer” [feat. Kendrick Lamar], which has surpassed 82 million total streams to date. Follow-up “Plug Walk” is averaging upwards of 70,000 units in weekly consumption. A full-length debut from Rich the Kid, “The World Is Yours,” is due out this month.

Jay Critch is signed to Rich The Kids’ label Rich Forever Music, which is under the 300 Entertainment umbrella. His latest “Fashion” [feat. Rich the Kid], has surpassed 16 million Spotify streams.

Says Branch in announcing the signings: “Rich the Kid is burgeoning Rap Mogul in the making, I’m so excited to see Rich the Kid and Jay Critch provide the Blueprint for the new generation of artists, entertainers, and executives.”

