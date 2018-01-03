You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rich Isaacson Named EVP/GM of Def Jam

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Def Jam Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wiki Commons

On his second day as CEO of Def Jam Records, Eminem manager Paul Rosenberg has named Rich Isaacson EVP/GM of the label. Isaacson, a key player in the rise of 1990s hip-hop powerhouse Loud Records, was mostly recently running his own RI Entertainment management company, overseeing the careers of Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer and producer Gustavo Santaolalla as well as singer-songwriter Mika. He and Loud founder Steve Rifkind also run a pair of publishing companies, Merokee and Voco. The news was first reported by Hits.

At Loud, Isaacson and Rifkind oversaw the rise of acts including Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Big Pun, Xzibit, Funkmaster Flex and Three6Mafia. The label and its sister company SRC were renowned for its national street marketing teams, a process that New York native Isaacson oversaw, which brought the tactics used by underground hip-hop acts to a mainstream level: major companies like Nike, Pepsi, Levi’s, Universal Pictures and Hugo Boss ultimately became involved.

A graduate of Cornell University, Isaacson attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School and began his career at the New York law firm of Shea and Gould, but soon joined Rifkind in Los Angeles, which had just secured a deal with BMG-affiliated imprint Zoo. Rising with the success of Wu-Tang Clan and other acts, over the following decade the company moved from RCA to Sony Music, which ultimately purchased it and merged it with Relativity.

In 2002, Isaacson partnered with Sony exec and Latin-music expert Jerry Blair on The Fuerte Group marketing and management company.

 

More Music

  • Def Jam Logo

    Rich Isaacson Named EVP/GM of Def Jam

    On his second day as CEO of Def Jam Records, Eminem manager Paul Rosenberg has named Rich Isaacson EVP/GM of the label. Isaacson, a key player in the rise of 1990s hip-hop powerhouse Loud Records, was mostly recently running his own RI Entertainment management company, overseeing the careers of Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer and producer […]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730

    Taylor Swift Adds Seven Stadium Dates to ‘Reputation’ Tour

    On his second day as CEO of Def Jam Records, Eminem manager Paul Rosenberg has named Rich Isaacson EVP/GM of the label. Isaacson, a key player in the rise of 1990s hip-hop powerhouse Loud Records, was mostly recently running his own RI Entertainment management company, overseeing the careers of Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer and producer […]

  • speaker grille

    Roku Expands Into Home Audio With Smart Speakers, Sound Bars Licensing Program

    On his second day as CEO of Def Jam Records, Eminem manager Paul Rosenberg has named Rich Isaacson EVP/GM of the label. Isaacson, a key player in the rise of 1990s hip-hop powerhouse Loud Records, was mostly recently running his own RI Entertainment management company, overseeing the careers of Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer and producer […]

  • Eminem Jack White

    Eminem, Jack White to Headline 2018 Governors Ball Festival

    On his second day as CEO of Def Jam Records, Eminem manager Paul Rosenberg has named Rich Isaacson EVP/GM of the label. Isaacson, a key player in the rise of 1990s hip-hop powerhouse Loud Records, was mostly recently running his own RI Entertainment management company, overseeing the careers of Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer and producer […]

  • Coachella Lineup 2018 Beyonce The Weeknd

    Beyonce, the Weeknd, Eminem to Headline Coachella 2018

    On his second day as CEO of Def Jam Records, Eminem manager Paul Rosenberg has named Rich Isaacson EVP/GM of the label. Isaacson, a key player in the rise of 1990s hip-hop powerhouse Loud Records, was mostly recently running his own RI Entertainment management company, overseeing the careers of Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer and producer […]

  • Taylor Swift Has 2017's Top-Selling Album;

    Taylor Swift Has Year's Top-Selling Album; Streaming Hits Record High in 2017

    On his second day as CEO of Def Jam Records, Eminem manager Paul Rosenberg has named Rich Isaacson EVP/GM of the label. Isaacson, a key player in the rise of 1990s hip-hop powerhouse Loud Records, was mostly recently running his own RI Entertainment management company, overseeing the careers of Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer and producer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad