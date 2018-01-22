Republic Records Names Nigil Mack VP of Urban A&R

Nigil Mack has been named vice president of Urban A&R at Republic Records reporting to EVP Rob Stevenson and EVP/Head of Urban A&R, Wendy Goldstein.

Mack started his A&R career at Motown in 2007. He signed rapper Kid Cudi in 2009 after which he was brought on as senior director of A&R at Republic Records in 2011. He remained at Republic for four years, later co-managing D.R.A.M. alongside LVRN.

In his new position, Mack will focus on signing and developing talent within the urban, rap, hip-hop, and R&B genres. He’ll also oversee an upcoming album by Kudi.

Other recent signings by Mack include alternative R&B singer Marco McKinnis and Atlanta rapper Unotheactivist.

Said Stevenson of Mack’s appointment: “Nigil always keeps his finger on the pulse of the culture. With an innate gift for uncovering talent, he’s able to spot superstars at an early stage and guide them to their fullest potential. His ability to draw from a wealth of experience, as an A&R executive, manager, and entrepreneur, gives him a unique perspective of music and pop culture on the whole. I am always excited to hear anything he brings us, as I know it will have game-changing implications.”

“When it comes to hip-hop culture, Nigil’s knowledge and experience are truly unparalleled,” added Goldstein. “His track record speaks for itself, and he’s been integral to the very progression of both rap and R&B over the past decade. We’re honored to welcome him as the backbone of our Urban A&R department and excited to hear what he uncovers next.”

“Republic moves like a major indie,” says Mr. Mack. “They still have that mindset and place a lot of emphasis on artist development. That gives us a chance to really create quality music that speaks to a sense of artistry and brings art to the commerce. I really love that the company is still run by its founders. When I was coming up in 2005, I would email labels all the time, and Avery Lipman was the only person who would respond to me. I have so much respect for Avery, Monte, Rob, and Wendy. It’s incredible to be here.”