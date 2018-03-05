Republic Records Taps Ultra’s Head of Marketing for VP Position

Republic Records has appointed Alex Coslov VP of Marketing, reporting to the label’s executive VP and general manager, Jim Roppo. Republic, founded by brothers Monte and Avery Lipman in 1995, is home to such artists as Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Lorde and Pearl Jam. Coslov will be tasked with handling marketing for artists on the Republic roster as well as on partner labels.

The New York-based Coslov arrives from four years at Ultra Music, where he was head of marketing and worked with the likes of Omi and Kygo.

Said Roppo in announcing Coslov’s appointment: “As an executive, Alex brings a new energy and fresh perspective to music marketing. He’s a young visionary whose potential is boundless, and he’s going to prove instrumental to the expansion of Republic’s influence throughout 2018 and beyond.”