John Fleckenstein and Joe Riccitelli Upped to Co-Presidents at RCA Records

RCA Records has named John Fleckenstein and Joe Riccitelli co-presidents. Both report to RCA chairman and CEO Peter Edge. Fleckenstein was previously EVP at RCA Records; Riccitelli was GM/EVP of promotion. The two will oversee the day-to-day operations of the label excluding A&R, which is Edge’s domain. RCA is a subsidiary of Sony Music, which is headed by CEO Rob Stringer.

The move smoothly fills the gap left by former president/COO Tom Corson, who left the company to return to Los Angeles as co-chairman and COO of the new regime at Warner Bros. Records.

Riccitelli, who was certainly appearing co-presidential at the Justin Timberlake listening event last week, joined the company as EVP of promotion in 2011 and is currently EVP/GM. He began his professional career at Polygram in 1985 and served at Island and Jive before upstreaming to RCA. Fleckenstein has been part of a similar upstream, starting at BMG before moving to Jive and Sony International. He joined RCA in 2015.

The pair have played no small role in the label’s current success, with two best new artist Grammy candidates in SZA and Khalid, a Timberlake album out at the top of February, recent hits from G-Eazy, Enrique Iglesias, A$AP Ferg and Pitbull and an enviable artist roster that includes Pink, Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, Alicia Keys, Bryson Tiller, Kygo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Mark Ronson and Zayn, among many others.

Said Edge in announcing the promotions: “I am excited for this next chapter in RCA’s history and I couldn’t be more thrilled to elevate John and Joe into these enhanced roles. Their knowledge in their respective areas and relationships with the artists themselves have helped turn RCA into the thriving community it has become over the last couple of years. We’re so fortunate to have an incredibly experienced, strong senior management team driving the company toward further success.”