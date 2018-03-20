RCA Elevates Karen Lamberton to EVP, Soundtracks, Film and TV Licensing

RCA Records has promoted Karen Lamberton to executive VP, Soundtracks and Film & TV Licensing. The New York-based Lamberton was previously senior VP of Soundtracks, Music Licensing and Brand Partnerships.

Among Lamberton’s credits: her bi-coastal team generated a revenue increase of 123% year-over-year, according to the Sony Music label, and saw the release of successful soundtracks for such TV and film projects as “Trolls” and “Insecure.” She was also involved in the Zayn song used in “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “The Mountain Between Us.” On the brand side, she helped secure successful partnerships between RCA artists like Pink, Pentatonix, Pitbull and Sia and such household names as Disney, Levi’s and Apple. In addition, Lamberton played a key role in bringing Baz Luhrmann to RCA in 2014.

Lamberton’s career goes back to positions as the Gorfaine/ Schwartz Agency and Capitol Records. In 2001, she joined Clive Davis’ J Records, taking on the Head of Licensing role.

Said RCA co-President Joe Riccitelli in announcing Lamberton’s promotion: “Karen is an industry leader in her field and is well respected by her peers and team alike. She has been an innovator and has delivered countless times for RCA. She is an absolute key for the senior management team here at RCA and Sony as a whole. Karen’s smile is her logo and her personality is her business card.”