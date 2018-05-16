Rapper Wale Signs With Warner Bros. Records

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wale
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Rapper Wale has joined the Warner Bros. Records roster and is due to release his sixth full-length album in 2018. He arrives at the Warner Music Group label via Rock Ross’ Maybach Music Group and immediately drops a brand new track, “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees), today.

Wale’s previous three albums were released by Atlantic Records, a subsidiary of WMG, so his WBR deal is a homecoming of sorts. The signing was celebrated at a dinner at Crustacean in Beverly Hills on May 15 attended by Ross, WMG CEO Stephen Cooper and WBR co-chairman and COO Tom Corson as well as influential curators, like Spotify’s Carl Chery, and other executives from the greater Warner family.

Said Corson in announcing the signing: “[Wale] is a pillar in the hip-hop community and beyond; with his cultural relevance and lyrical prose, he continues to elevate the game. Wale is truly a force to be reckoned with and we look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”

“I felt their passion, commitment, and enthusiasm from day one,” added Wale. “They believed in my vision wholeheartedly, and I am ready to show and prove.”

Wale first came onto the scene in 2006 and saw his first release, “Mixtape About Nothing,” two years later. The collection’s nod to “Seinfeld” garnered widespread acclaim and launched Wale’s music career. Subsequent albums “Ambition” (2011), “The Gifted” (2013) and “The Album About Nothing” (2015) all charted in the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 while his 2011 single “Lotus Flower Bomb” was a hit featuring Miguel.

More Music

  • Wale

    Rapper Wale Signs With Warner Bros. Records

    Rapper Wale has joined the Warner Bros. Records roster and is due to release his sixth full-length album in 2018. He arrives at the Warner Music Group label via Rock Ross’ Maybach Music Group and immediately drops a brand new track, “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees), today. Wale’s previous three albums were released by Atlantic Records, a subsidiary […]

  • Evan Lamberg

    City of Hope Names UMPG's Evan Lamberg President of Entertainment Industry Board

    Rapper Wale has joined the Warner Bros. Records roster and is due to release his sixth full-length album in 2018. He arrives at the Warner Music Group label via Rock Ross’ Maybach Music Group and immediately drops a brand new track, “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees), today. Wale’s previous three albums were released by Atlantic Records, a subsidiary […]

  • Live Nation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Live Nation)

    Live Nation Establishes Female-Focused Fund

    Rapper Wale has joined the Warner Bros. Records roster and is due to release his sixth full-length album in 2018. He arrives at the Warner Music Group label via Rock Ross’ Maybach Music Group and immediately drops a brand new track, “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees), today. Wale’s previous three albums were released by Atlantic Records, a subsidiary […]

  • viacom logo

    Viacom Lays Off 100 Staffers in Streamlining Effort

    Rapper Wale has joined the Warner Bros. Records roster and is due to release his sixth full-length album in 2018. He arrives at the Warner Music Group label via Rock Ross’ Maybach Music Group and immediately drops a brand new track, “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees), today. Wale’s previous three albums were released by Atlantic Records, a subsidiary […]

  • Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video

    Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Sums Up Why This Black Expat Fears Going Back

    Rapper Wale has joined the Warner Bros. Records roster and is due to release his sixth full-length album in 2018. He arrives at the Warner Music Group label via Rock Ross’ Maybach Music Group and immediately drops a brand new track, “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees), today. Wale’s previous three albums were released by Atlantic Records, a subsidiary […]

  • Leonard Bernstein Bradley Cooper

    Paramount Closes Deal for Leonard Bernstein Life Rights for Biopic Starring Bradley Cooper

    Rapper Wale has joined the Warner Bros. Records roster and is due to release his sixth full-length album in 2018. He arrives at the Warner Music Group label via Rock Ross’ Maybach Music Group and immediately drops a brand new track, “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees), today. Wale’s previous three albums were released by Atlantic Records, a subsidiary […]

  • Smokey Robinson, David Israelite. Singer Smokey

    Music Modernization Act Gains Momentum in Senate

    Rapper Wale has joined the Warner Bros. Records roster and is due to release his sixth full-length album in 2018. He arrives at the Warner Music Group label via Rock Ross’ Maybach Music Group and immediately drops a brand new track, “Black Bonnie” (feat. Jacquees), today. Wale’s previous three albums were released by Atlantic Records, a subsidiary […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad