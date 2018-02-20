Radiohead Announce North American Tour Dates

Radiohead have announced 16 North American tour dates for the summer of 2018, beginning July 7 in Chicago and conclude August 1 in Philadelphia. The group played a small set of North American dates in the spring of 2017 around their appearances at the Coachella festival.

According to a press release, the dates extend the world tour in support of the band’s most recent album, 2016’s “A Moon Shaped Pool,” as it hits many markets the band did not play in 2017. No new group album appears to be on the horizon, with band members Ed O’Brien, Phil Selway and Jonny Greenwood at work on solo projects. Greenwood’s score for the film “Phantom Thread” is nominated for an Academy Award early next month, and he recently announced that his score for the forthcoming Joaquin Phoenix film “You Were Never Really Here” will be released on March 9.

Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday, February 23. For further information, go to radiohead.com.

RADIOHEAD

North America 2018

Sat-Jul-07 – Chicago – United Center

Tue-Jul-10 – New York – Madison Square Garden

Wed-Jul-11 – New York – Madison Square Garden

Fri-Jul-13 – New York – Madison Square Garden

Mon-Jul-16 – Montreal – Bell Centre

Tue-Jul-17 – Montreal – Bell Centre

Thu-Jul-19 – Toronto – Air Canada Centre

Fri-Jul-20 – Toronto – Air Canada Centre

Sun-Jul-22 – Detroit – Little Caesars Arena

Mon-Jul-23 – Columbus – Schottenstein Center

Wed-Jul-25 – Cincinnati – US Bank Arena

Thu-Jul-26 – Pittsburgh- PPG Paints Arena

Sat-Jul-28 – Boston – TD Garden

Sun-Jul-29 – Boston – TD Garden

Tue-Jul-31 – Philadelphia- Wells Fargo Center

Wed-Aug-01 – Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center