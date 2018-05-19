‘Racist Lawyer’ Aaron Schlossberg Has Clients Suing Sony’s The Orchard, Global Citizen Festival

New York attorney Aaron Schlossberg, who has been dubbed the “racist lawyer,” after a rant against Spanish-speaking employees in a Manhattan deli went viral last week, has several cases involving entertainment companies on his docket currently.

According to court filings in New York State, Schlossberg is currently representing a company called Niche Music Group which is suing The Orchard, the entertainment distribution company that was acquired by Sony Music Entertainment in 2015, over an act that allegedly breached its contract.

Among Niche’s specialties are a capella artists and one such group, the Barbershop Harmony Society, according to court documents, “was induced to terminate its contractual relationship with [Niche],” and signed a deal with the Orchard directly. In addition, the suit claims another group signed to Niche, the barbershop quartet Vocal Spectrum, conspired to bring its music to a competitor.

Schlossberg is seeking $1 million in punitive damages on behalf of Niche.

In addition, Schlossberg is representing Mammoth Entertainment, run by film producer and investor Todd Courtney, who is credited as an EP on 2015’s “Beasts of No Nation,” in a lawsuit against Global Poverty Project, Inc., which produces the Global Citizen Festival.

At issue is an agreement in which Mammoth was enlisted to produce short and long-form video content, including the documentary “Louder Together: A Global Citizen Documentary, From New York to Mumbai,” chronicling the 2016 concerts. The organization’s mission is to bring awareness and aid to the plight of global poverty.

The New York edition, held in Central Park in Sept. 2016, featured performances by Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Demi Lovato, as well as appearances by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

A partnership with Complex Media, a subsidiary of Hearst, and Verizon, which Mammoth claims to have orchestrated, was due to pay 10% of any revenue affiliated with the project to Mammoth. According to the suit, Mammoth was effectively cut out.

Schlossberg is also representing Courtney in two other pending suits involving a real estate dispute.

According to the New York Post, when Schlossberg appeared at a Queens court for proceedings on Thursday, he “was treated like a pariah by fellow attorneys.”

Elsewhere in New York City, protesters flooded the street outside of his upper west side apartment on Friday. The disruption included a mariachi band and free tacos for all gathered.