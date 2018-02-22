Quincy Jones Apologizes for Controversial Claims in Candid Interview: ‘I Am an Imperfect Human’

Quincy Jones took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize for recent headline-making comments he made about a number of Hollywood’s elite, including Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando, Richard Pryor, and the Beatles.

In interviews with GQ and Vulture earlier this year, Jones’ claims included that he knew who killed JFK; that Jackson stole many of his hit songs; that Brando had sex with Pryor, James Baldwin, and Marvin Gaye; and that he had dated Ivanka Trump.

In his tweet, the famous musician said that his six daughters had staged a “family intervention” following those comments and he has “learned [his] lesson,” saying, “I am an imperfect human and I’m not afraid to say it. And I’m sorry and I’m not afraid to say it.”

“When you’ve been fortunate enough to have lived such a long and crazy life (and you’ve recently stopped drinking – three years ago!), certain details about specific events (which do NOT paint the full picture of my intentions nor experiences) come flooding back all at once and even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘wordvomit’ and bad-mouthing is inexcusable,” Jones elaborated in his statement. “One of the hardest things about this situation is that, this bad-mouthing had contradicted the very real messages I tried to relay about racism, inequality, homophobia, poverty… you name it. And of course I don’t want that. I have already reached out to my friends privately, but when you live a public life, you have a responsibility to be an example, and since I do lead a public life, I wanted to make a public apology.”

Jones went on to apologize for offending anyone and particularly to his friends, who he said are “like blood family to me.” He also thanked them for “calling me out when I’ve clearly made a mistake… many mistakes. Even though sometimes it’s difficult to receive criticism or discipline (especially publicly), I want you to know I hear you. I hear ALL of you… and I thank you.”

He signed the tweet, “Love, an 85-year-old bow-legged man who is still learning from his mistakes.”