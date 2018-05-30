Pusha-T Fires Back at Drake With Ferocious Diss Track ‘The Story of Adidon’ (Listen)

Pusha-T has doubled down on Drake with a ferocious and very personal new diss track called “The Story of Adidon” — which comes after Drake fired back at him on Friday night with one called “Duppy Freestyle” that was a response to the track “Infared” on Pusha-T’s latest album “Daytona” which was released on Friday morning and was produced by Kanye West. Along the way there were lyrical jabs about the controversy reinvigorating Pusha’s career and a $100,000 invoice from Drake for “promotional assistance and career reviving,” as well as a parallel Twitter war between West’s wife Kim Kardashian and his partner in the Donda’s House charity, Rhymefest, in which neither Drake, Pusha or West were directly involved. Got all that?

“The Story of Adidon” ups the ante, with a cover photo of Drake in blackface makeup and a hard lyrical jab about the biracial rapper being “always afraid he wasn’t black enough.” Pusha responded to criticism about the photo by Tweeting, “Please stop referring to this picture as ‘artwork’ …I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself,” with a link to photographer David Leyes’ site. He also goes after Drake for a child he allegedly fathered as well as his producer Noah “40” Shebib’s multiple sclerosis. While West has been relatively silent on social media for the past few days as he finishes the album he’s scheduled to drop this Friday, his prominent role in “Daytona” and Pusha’s career makes him a participant in the battle as well. Play safe, kids.

