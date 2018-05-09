Island Records’ Nadia Ali Launches Boutique PR Firm (EXCLUSIVE)

Publicist Nadia Ali has left Island Records to venture out on her own with Nadia Ali PR. The boutique agency will create, she says, “out-of-the-box and strategic press campaigns.”

Ali will continue to work with Island artists Mike Posner — the Grammy-nominated “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” singer-songwriter—and soul-pop singer Bishop Briggs, who dropped her debut album, “Church of Scars” (featuring hit single “River”) last month.

Ali will also represent up-and-coming Swedish pop artists Seinabo Sey (signed to Virgin Records) and LOVA (Universal Music), as well as the L.A.-based indie pop duo Chaos Chaos.

Ali spent four years at Island, where she also represented Tove Lo and Sigrid. Previous to that, she worked under music-vet Liz Rosenberg (at both Warner Bros. Records and Liz Rosenberg Media) on album and tour campaigns for Madonna, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, and Chris Isaak.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked at an iconic record company like Island and feel that this is the right time for me to transition into starting my own venture,” Ali says. “I’m excited to continue working with exceptional artists and would be open to expanding outside of music.”