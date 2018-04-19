Prosecutor Won’t File Charges in Prince’s Death Investigation

Carver County attorney Mark Metz said in a press conference on Thursday that Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, and that charges won’t be filed in the investigation into the musician’s death.

The investigation into how Prince obtained the highly addictive painkiller is now closed. Investigators say that Prince took counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl before he died.

“Prince had no idea he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him,” Metz said at the press conference.

Just hours before the attorney’s announcement, it was revealed that a Minnesota doctor who was accused of illegally prescribing Prince the drug and had seen him twice in the weeks before his death had agreed to settle a federal civil violation by paying $30,000.

During the press conference, however, Metz said there was no evidence of how Prince obtained the painkiller, which is why no charges can be filed. He added that evidence shows that Prince thought was taking Vicodin, not fentanyl, at the time, and that there is no evidence that any person associated with Prince knew he had counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

The news comes almost two years to the day after Prince was found unresponsive in his Paisley Park home. He was 57.