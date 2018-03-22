Pitbull Misses U.N. World Water Day Speech Due to Nor’Easter, Issues Statement (Read)

It was to have been a momentous morning for Pitbull: As part of World Water Day On Thursday, the proudly Cuban-American rapper was scheduled to address delegates at the United Nations’ storied General Assembly Hall in New York about the global water crisis. During his remarks, he was to announce a global social media awareness campaign (the “Clean Water Here Cause Flash”) by a coalition of major recording artists including himself, Pink, Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Andra Day, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Bebe Rexa, Hailee Steinfeld and others.

Yet a different kind of water destroyed the plan: New York City’s fourth Nor’easter of the past month dumped a foot of snow on the city and grounded flights, thus Pitbull never made it to town for the official launch of the Water Action Decade of 2018-2028 or to receive the 2018 World Water Champion Award for his global humanitarian efforts to promote the human right to access safe water. Unanimously adopted in a United Nations General Assembly resolution, the Water Action Decade is a 10-year plan of programs and activities geared to put greater focus on the sustainable development and integrated management of water resources.

He delivered a statement via a representative on Wednesday morning:

I sincerely apologize that I cannot join today. Women raised me and made me a man. I have learned not to question women, especially Mother Nature.

Thank you U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, H.E. Mr. Miroslav Lajčák, President of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly and Ms. Lani Dolifka, Founder of Clean Water. Today, we launch the 2018-2028 Water Action Decade.

Improving clean water access is close to my heart. I am a Miami-born, Cuban American. I am a proud artist who creates global music. Music is so powerful because it transcends boundaries. Music inspires people from all walks of life, and unites them regardless of culture, beliefs or socio-economic status making it the universal language.

While I am not a global water expert, I am a music leader. I am an expert at making the globe move through music. Water access has a strong impact on people’s ability to progress. Climate change is complex, but water is life.

I intentionally named my most recent albums “Global Warming,” “Globalization” and “Climate Change” as a way of sparking conversations and raising awareness that the health of our climate affects all of us. These titles have encouraged people to talk, to question and to connect the dots. It’s simple, water is life.

Lack of clean water breeds all kinds of diseases. It’s simple, water is life.

Clean Water Here is committed to improving safe water access for all. I am honored to be Global Ambassador. I am thankful for the opportunity to share my thoughts with the U.N. Delegates on World Water Day 2018.

I first participated with Clean Water Here four years ago. The goal was simple – raise awareness and spark conversations about U.N. World Water Day. Today, I am proud to share we have informed over 3 billion about safe water access. And, we are still doing more.

The environment is important. Try counting your money while holding your breath, starving and being dehydrated at the same time. Do you want to live it? Remember, Water is life.

It is crucial to raise awareness about the importance of water. Those who do not face this issue on a daily basis need to understand that water is so powerful it can destroy through two extremes associated with climate change: creating droughts or drowning cities. Again, it is simple water is life.

And in closing, Armando Christian Perez, also known as Pitbull, Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide, thanks you for this amazing opportunity and a reminder to us all: if there’s anybody we can never doubt is Mother Nature. Let’s keep water clean. Thank you.