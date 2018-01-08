Pink to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LII

Pink will sing the National Anthem as part of Super Bowl LII pregame festivities at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, the NFL and NBC announced today. The performance will be televised live on NBC prior to kickoff. Justin Timberlake was announced last month as the show’s halftime performer.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), actor and director Alexandria Wailes will perform in American Sign Language both the National Anthem and “America The Beautiful.”

Pink joins the ranks of many performers who have sang the Super Bowl National Anthem including: Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles, Christina Aguilera and many more.

In October, she released her seventh studio album, “Beautiful Trauma” — her first album in five years. Its first single, “What About Us,” received a 2018 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance. Her 2018 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour is set to kick off on March 1 in Phoenix.